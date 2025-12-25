These Plastic Costco Kirkland Plates Serve 25 For $15 (And They're Chic Too)
When you're serving a crowd, your options are typically to wash dozens of dishes, overpay for rental dishware, or use disposables that look like they belong in the trash. But Costco is changing the game with Kirkland Elegant Plastic Plates. A pack of 50 plates — 25 salad-size and 25 dinner-size — is made of a heavyweight plastic that looks surprisingly fancy while still being practical, and only costs $15. By comparison, a similar offering at Walmart is a clear plastic dinner plate that is around $15 for 40 and may look less "real". Target also has a fancy plastic dinner plate with gold edges, but the cost is much higher at $35 for a 24-pack. Even Sam's Club's disposable premium plates come in a pack of 48 for nearly $16, giving Costco the edge.
The cost savings by going the Costco route can be significant, at $0.31 per plate. Meanwhile, the average rental dinner plate varies in price, costing anywhere from $1 to $4 per dinner plate or more, depending on where you get it. Some rental companies also charge for delivery, setup, cleanup, and damages. While avoiding those extra fees, Costco's plates feel substantial enough that they don't read as cheap, and are a clever way to add dimension to the dinner table. Not only will you be able to put together a stunning tablescape that will impress your dinner party guests, but the design is also classic enough to be a Costco essential worth stocking up on for backyard barbecues while still being elegant enough for formal events.
What shoppers are saying about Kirkland Elegant Plastic Plates
Costco shoppers generally comment on how useful the plates are for events and say they look much nicer than your average paper plate. On Costco's website, one reviewer said the plates looked like "fine china." Another, who used the plates for a backyard cookout, highlighted their durability, noting they were "sturdy enough to slice steak, chicken, and baked potatoes without any problems." That same reviewer also said there were no issues with food sliding or falling off the plates. Some Costco members even shared that the Kirkland plates are strong enough to wash and reuse, saving even more money.
That said, not every Costco shopper was completely thrilled. "We thought we had the deal of the century until we opened them and started setting the tables, only to find about a dozen plates were broken," said one customer. Other buyers actually didn't find the plates to be as strong or sturdy as the rest did. "Too thin, flex too much, and are slippery about keeping food on the plate. I've had the entire meal slide off the plate!" claimed another reviewer. So, while these plates have received 4.7 stars out of 5 based on over 1,600 ratings, it still might be worth trying a pack at home before committing to buying them in bulk.