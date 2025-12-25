These Plastic Costco Kirkland Plates Serve 25 For $15 (And They're Chic Too)

When you're serving a crowd, your options are typically to wash dozens of dishes, overpay for rental dishware, or use disposables that look like they belong in the trash. But Costco is changing the game with Kirkland Elegant Plastic Plates. A pack of 50 plates — 25 salad-size and 25 dinner-size — is made of a heavyweight plastic that looks surprisingly fancy while still being practical, and only costs $15. By comparison, a similar offering at Walmart is a clear plastic dinner plate that is around $15 for 40 and may look less "real". Target also has a fancy plastic dinner plate with gold edges, but the cost is much higher at $35 for a 24-pack. Even Sam's Club's disposable premium plates come in a pack of 48 for nearly $16, giving Costco the edge.

The cost savings by going the Costco route can be significant, at $0.31 per plate. Meanwhile, the average rental dinner plate varies in price, costing anywhere from $1 to $4 per dinner plate or more, depending on where you get it. Some rental companies also charge for delivery, setup, cleanup, and damages. While avoiding those extra fees, Costco's plates feel substantial enough that they don't read as cheap, and are a clever way to add dimension to the dinner table. Not only will you be able to put together a stunning tablescape that will impress your dinner party guests, but the design is also classic enough to be a Costco essential worth stocking up on for backyard barbecues while still being elegant enough for formal events.