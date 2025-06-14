The Clever Way To Add Dimension To The Dinner Table Using Dishware

So often when we picture place settings that are elegant or sophisticated, we visualize sets of perfectly matched china that share the same color or pattern from serving platter to sugar bowl. While this does create a very clean look that some find appealing, it's far from the only way to dress a beautiful table. In fact, knowing how to mix and match plateware can be a superpower when it comes to designing place settings, as "mismatched" dishware can be just as pleasing to the eye as a consistent china pattern — sometimes, even more so.

When looking at a place setting composed of one color or pattern, the eye processes details very quickly and the complexity of the setting (including all of your effort putting it together) quickly gets lost. A more eclectic blend of hues, prints, and shapes, however, gives your table a more look and exciting feel, and clearly demonstrates the level of effort you put into making everything look just right.

Additionally, mixing and matching your dishware is also a clever way to compensate for incomplete sets (things sometimes break or get lost, we get it), or to stay within budget for a celebration. Instead of shelling out the big bucks for perfectly matched place settings, you can use one of Costco's enormous and fairly priced dinnerware sets as a base and thrift colorful and interesting pieces to intersperse among the plainer dishes, adding a level of character and contrast that you wouldn't get from a uniform set.