The Most Iconic Menu Item At Every NFL Stadium
When you head to an NFL stadium to support your team, you might tailgate with food in the parking lot or grab a bite to eat at a nearby spot beforehand. That could be because stadium food hasn't exactly had the best reputation as being a high-quality dining experience.
For years, stadium food has been nothing more than your typical overpriced hot dogs, chicken tenders from the freezer, and nachos with subpar cheese sauce. But in recent times, stadiums have stepped up their food offerings, recognizing two things: in the age of social media, appearance matters; and with the newfound interest in shopping small and supporting local, stadiums are a great place for small businesses to thrive.
Today, some foods are actually worth the purchase. Whether it's a footlong hot dog made with unexpected toppings, a Cajun-style smashburger made in partnership with a fan-favorite player, or even a mac and cheese dish topped with some of the best barbecue around, NFL stadiums aren't playing around when it comes to offering fans a dining experience worth bragging about.
Capicola & Cheese, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh Steelers
Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar is one of Pittsburgh's most iconic dining spots. And thanks to some expansion, the brand has locations all over Pennsylvania — including the Steelers' Acrisure Stadium and the Pirates' PNC Park. This sandwich spot means more when you eat it in the city where it was born, so if it's your first time at Acrisure Stadium, grabbing a bite from the stadium's Primanti Bros. location is an absolute must. One of the shop's most famous sandwiches is the Capicola & Cheese (which is also loaded with fries), and true Primanti's fans know it's better when you add an egg.
The FukuBurger, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas Raiders
Next time you head to a Raiders game, make a pit stop at FukuBurger and order the namesake burger option. This restaurant, which originated as a food truck in Las Vegas opened by Chef Colin Fukunaga, offers classic American fare with a Japanese twist. The FukuBurger comes with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pickled red onions, then gets topped with wasabi mayo and the signature Fuku Sauce. According to Vegas regulars, the burger is worth the visit to the original food truck, but if you're in town for a game, stop at the stadium's location.
Tom & Jerry Walk-Off Corn Dog, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Chiefs
Prior to the 2024-2025 season, fans felt like Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium didn't have food offerings that were worth the cost. But in August 2024, Arrowhead revealed new dining options that set itself apart from standard stadium food. One was the Tom & Jerry Walk-Off Corn Dog, a new dish that was named after the "Tom & Jerry" play that won the Chiefs the Super Bowl in February 2024. The dish features a bacon-wrapped brisket dog on a skewer, which is filled sweet and spicy cream cheese. The dog is then battered, fried, and served with a spicy cotton candy topping.
Tyson Dallas Cowboys Nuggets, AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys
Although Tyson Chicken Nuggets didn't rank at the top of our frozen chicken nuggets list, AT&T Stadium and Tyson Brand introduced the Dallas Cowboys Nuggets back in 2024, and they've become a fan favorite. The iconic nuggets are formed like stars for the Cowboys' logo, and they're only available at home games and in select grocery stores in the Dallas area. "The popularity of our Tyson Dallas Cowboys Nuggets is outstanding, with fans' appetites always big for these fresh and delicious star-shaped flavor gems," George Wasai, Vice President of Food and Beverage for Legends for AT&T Stadium, said of the fans' response, per Fox 4 News.
The Masked Bandit, Bank of America Stadium, Carolina Panthers
For a sandwich you can't get anywhere else, try the racoon-inspired Masked Bandit at Bank of America Stadium. It was created in partnership with wide receiver Xavier Legette, who first sparked the interest when he shared some raccoon meat with his team and staff in the Panthers locker room back in 2024, and the video went viral. He later worked with Bank of America Stadium's concession stand to develop a raccoon-inspired meal for fans.
The sandwich doesn't actually include raccoon; it's made from smoked brisket, cheddar, vinegar slaw, and bourbon barbecue sauce all piled onto a marbled bun that's meant to resemble a raccoon's back.
Jambalaya or Alligator Po'Boy, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans Saints
It's not every day you find jambalaya in a football stadium. The rice-based dish is usually made with a blend of seasonings and spices alongside various meats and seafood like andouille sausage and shrimp. Caesar's Superdome pays homage to Louisiana and its Creole-style roots by offering this dish — and according to fans, it's a pretty solid option.
If you're not craving the rice dish and have been thinking of trying alligator, then instead go for the alligator sausage po'boy, another unique-to-the-area option that's made with alligator (in sausage form) and topped with seafood étouffée, a flavorful seafood stew.
DMV Crabrolls, Northwest Stadium, Washington Commanders
DMV Crabrolls' Chef James Taylor rolls up to 1,000 of these iconic jumbo crab egg rolls before every Commanders game — and he always sells out. These egg rolls, which are loaded with lump crab meat before they're deep fried, seem to be a must for anyone who likes seafood. Fans have said it's the best dish among any of Northwest Stadium's concessions. If you're not a seafood fan, DMV Crabrolls serves up other dishes like the popular jerk chicken quesadilla, which also gets rave reviews from fans.
The Jackalope Mac Stack, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver Broncos
The Jackalope Mac Stack is a hot dog-style dish that's new as of the 2025 season, but it has quickly become the most interesting meal offered at the Broncos' stadium. It starts with a smoked sausage made from antelope, rabbit, and pork on a long roll, which then gets topped with green chili macaroni and cheese, blue corn tortilla chips, and sliced green onions. It's finished with a sprinkle of Flamin' Hot Cheetos dust, and it's a must-try next time you're in Denver. The dish is the brainchild of the stadium's concession brand, but it's only available in section 128.
The Ultimate Bloody Mary, Ford Field, Detroit Lions
Fans have complained about the food offerings at Detroit's Ford Field in past years; and while the stadium has introduced some new food options recently, you should turn to the cocktails if you want a truly iconic experience. Ford Field offers some bizarre (in a good way) Bloody Mary cocktails, including the "Ultimate Bloody Mary" made with the classic vodka and Bloody Mary mix, plus a shot of beer for a little something extra. It's then garnished with a skewer of cheese, olives, and a pepperoncini, plus jalapeño poppers and chili pepper gummies. If you're a spice lover, this one is definitely worth trying.
Krispy Krunchy Chicken, Gillette Stadium, New England Patriots
It's time for a hard truth: if there were an award for the most underwhelming concessions menu in the NFL, it would go to Gillette Stadium. The stadium didn't launch any fun food options for the most recent NFL season, and it lacks in the iconic foods department.
The one saving grace is that Gillette did recently partner with Krispy Krunchy Chicken, a Cajun fried chicken brand that's bringing tasty poultry options to the stadium. Now, fans can get the jumbo chicken tenders, chicken nuggets, and Cajun chicken sandwich before heading to their seats for the game.
Talkin' Tacos, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Dolphins
This is not your average taco joint. Talkin' Tacos is a Halal-meets-Mexican taco restaurant, which started from a food truck and now has a spot in Hard Rock Stadium. As the official taco partner of the Miami Dolphins, this place is worth a stop if you're headed to a game. There are two locations within the stadium, and while there isn't anything on the menu that will disappoint, the restaurant's birria tacos paired with consommé are a must-try if you haven't experienced this place before.
Waffle Fry Battle Boat, Highmark Stadium, Buffalo Bills
At the next Bills game, you absolutely need the Waffle Fry Battle Boat. It's probably the biggest dish of any NFL stadium, measuring a whopping two feet long, and it's basically a massive order of loaded waffle fries.
For this dish, toppings change every game. Half of the toppings are Buffalo-inspired, while the other half are inspired by whichever city the Bills are playing (hence the "battle" concept). It's easily shareable, or you can take on the challenge of trying to devour it all yourself before the end of the fourth quarter.
The Polish Boy, Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland Browns
A Polish Boy is a Cleveland staple that isn't necessarily unique to the stadium itself, but rather the city as a whole. It's a kielbasa sandwich on a long bun topped with coleslaw and fries, then drizzled with barbecue sauce. The ingredients make for a unique flavor combination, and luckily, you can grab one inside Huntington Bank Field. So, if you're visiting the city for the first time to catch a game, this is probably the dish you should go with — but don't be surprised if you see it elsewhere around Cleveland.
The Bratcho, Lambeau Field, Green Bay Packers
Lambeau Field has recently made a more concerted effort to offer interesting dining options to fans. In 2025, the stadium introduced a number of new options, but there's one that stands out: the Bratcho. This is a nacho-style dish, but hold the chips and chili — instead, it features tater tots as the base. They're loaded with slices of bratwurst, corn pico de gallo, beer cheese, sour cream, and guacamole, then garnished with green onions. The best part? The dish retails for $12, which is actually pretty reasonable for stadium food considering how filling each of these ingredients is.
Crab Sandwich with Tomato Soup, Levi's Stadium, San Francisco 49ers
A crab sandwich on its own isn't unique, but how often can you buy one at a stadium? Dungeness crab is a delicacy in San Francisco, and Levi's Stadium's Crab Sammies food stall honors the city's seafood. "This is something that's definitely unique to the Bay Area," Derryl Barnes of Front Office Sports said during a Levi's Stadium food tour (via YouTube). The crab sandwich comes with a side of tomato soup, so customers can dip the sandwich grilled-cheese-style. The food stall gets rave reviews from fans, so be sure to try it next time you're in California.
Philly Cheesesteak, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Eagles
This one seems obvious, but it's hard to beat digging into a Philly cheesesteak in Philly. At the stadium, SQ Philip's Steaks is the place to go, with a menu that offers everything from a plain steak (no cheese) to a pizza cheesesteak. For the true experience, order the classic cheesesteak, which comes with steak and cheese whiz on a long roll. Plus, SQ Philip's is the official cheesesteak of the Philadelphia Union, so you can bet it's on par with some of the better cheesesteaks in the city.
Korean BBQ Dog, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis Colts
Each football season, fans vote for the hot dog they want available at Lucas Oil Stadium all season long. The 2025 season's hot dog is the Korean BBQ Dog, which is made from an all-beef hot dog topped with Korean barbecue pork, sesame slaw, and a drizzle of Korean barbecue sauce. Sodexo, the culinary partner for Lucas Oil Stadium, noted that the hot dog can also be topped with jalapeño slaw and finished with crema for a little more balanced heat.
Bam Bam Smash Burger, Lumen Field, Seattle Seahawks
Legion Sports Bar, a popular bar in Bellevue, Washington, is owned by former Seahawks star Kam Chancellor. In 2024, Chancellor opened a Legion location within Lumen Field that serves up its much-loved smash burgers. Each year, Lumen brings new menu items to the stadium; and this year, Legion partnered with the Seahawks to launch the Bam Bam Smash Burger, a classic double smash burger with American cheese topped with pickles and saucy Cajun grilled onions. If you love the Seahawks and Chancellor, then this one is worth trying.
Big Dave's Classic Cheesesteak, Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta Falcons
Outside of Philly's Lincoln Financial Field, you'll find another noteworthy one in Georgia. Big Dave's Cheesesteaks is a staple in Atlanta, and there's a location right inside Mercedes Benz Stadium. For the most traditional experience, order the classic beef cheesesteak with onions, which is topped with American and provolone cheese, but you can also add peppers. Though you won't find cheese "whiz" on this option, it's about the closest you'll get to a great cheesesteak in Atlanta.
Garden State Rippers, MetLife Stadium, New York Giants and New York Jets
Although the New York Giants and Jets are named for the Empire State, MetLife Stadium actually sits across the Hudson River in New Jersey. And New Jersey is home to an almost-famous hot dog: the "ripper," better known as a deep-fried dog. If there's one thing you should try while in Jersey, then it's a ripper (well, fine, maybe it's the pasta or their classic pork roll sandwich).
Garden State Rippers offers a number of iconic dogs, including a chili cheese dog, a bacon-wrapped jalapeño dog, and a pineapple and crispy-potato dog. Any of them will give you the full ripper experience — but make sure to load up on napkins, as they're all a little messy.
Famous Crab Cakes, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore Ravens
Maryland is the crab capital of the United States, so it's no surprise there's a seafood stand right inside M&T Bank Stadium. And what better item to get than a crab cake? Jimmy's Famous Seafood signed a contract extension with the stadium prior to the 2025-2026 season, so the seafood spot should remain a staple for a while. Order the Famous Crab Cakes while watching the Ravens, which come with crackers and the signature Bay Sauce. While people don't always rave about M&T Bank Stadium's food, Jimmy's is the one place that fans do recommend.
Pulled Pork Sandwich, Nissan Stadium, Tennessee Titans
It's not just any pulled pork sandwich — it's a Martin's Bar-B-Que whole hog pulled pork shoulder sandwich. Martin's is one of Tennessee's most famous barbecue joints; and while it has locations in multiple states now, there's no place like home. Back in 2021, Martin's opened a location in Nissan Stadium, where it serves up its iconic 'que. If it's your first time dining there, go with the pulled pork sandwich. It's tender, flavorful, and one of the most well-known dishes they offer. Others worth trying are the barbecue nachos or the redneck taco, which replaces a tortilla with a cornbread hoecake filled with your choice of meat or fish.
The Craft Pita Gyro, NRG Stadium, Houston Texans
Part of the reason Craft Pita is worth visiting is because it's the invention of the Houston Texans' longtime caterer, Chef Rafael Nasr. Now he's taken his talents to a food stand, opening a Craft Pita location inside the stadium (he has two other locations in the area). The beef gyro is a staple at the Mediterranean spot, but the brand also serves chicken kabob pita bowls and Mediterranean nachos, both of which are worth trying. For something smaller, try the house-made hummus and pita chips.
A Chili-Cheese Coney Dog, Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati Bengals
If you're in Cincinnati, then you need to try Cincinnati chili. It has a warm, comforting flavor that's enhanced with ingredients like cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg. Skyline, one of the most popular chili chains in the area, has a location within Paycor Stadium, so make this a must-visit when catching a Bengals game. Choose either the chili spaghetti with cheese (famously known as a "3-Way") or a chili-cheese coney dog.
Burnt Ends Mac & Cheese, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It's hard to decide what the best part of this burnt ends macaroni and cheese is. Maybe it's that it comes in a football-shaped bowl, or that the cheesy mac is topped with crispy burnt ends, along with fried onions, a drizzle of barbecue sauce, and some Cheeto dust. This dish has plenty of flavor going on, and you get to take the keepsake football bowl home, too. To find this, head to the Cannon Fire BBQ stand, which has six different locations throughout Raymond James Stadium.
Tempura stuffed peppers, SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers
SoFi Stadium tries to unveil at least a handful of new foods each season, and most of them are anything but ordinary. But one that stands out is the tempura stuffed peppers, which are whole jalapeño peppers stuffed with crab meat and spicy shrimp, then coated in a tempura batter and fried until golden brown. They're a perfect blend of spicy, rich flavor. For an even bigger flavor burst, you can top the peppers with a handful of optional sauces. While this snack is a little messy to eat with your hands, it still might be the new ultimate stadium finger food.
Molly's Mac and Cheese, Soldier Field, Chicago Bears
This mac and cheese is worth buying just for the story. It's not necessarily outrageous, but six-year-old Molly McDonough is an icon. Her father, Kevin McDonough, is a season ticket holder, and he got the ear of Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren when the two happened to dine at the same Chicago steakhouse one fateful night. McDonough explained that his daughter wished the stadium served mac and cheese, and Warren took that feedback to heart. In 2025, Soldier Field launched a new food option called Molly's Mac and Cheese, a kid-friendly stadium dish named after Molly. Its wholesome story makes it worth the purchase.
Rivalry Grill Specials, State Farm Stadium, Arizona Cardinals
Rivalries heat up during the NFL season, and so do Rivalry Grill's ever-changing specials. Each week, State Farm Stadium's Rivalry Grill concession stand comes up with a new special based on iconic foods from the opposing team's city.
When the Cardinals played the Jacksonville Jaguars, for example, Rivalry Grill flew in datil peppers from Florida to make two dishes: the Jax Burger made with pulled pork, pimento cheese, and datil pepper aioli; and fried shrimp with datil pepper aioli. It might be worth going to multiple home games just to see how Rivalry Grill gets inspired by the opposing city's signature foods.
Duuuval Dawgs, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville Jaguars
Admittedly, the food at TIAA Bank Field doesn't receive rave reviews from Jaguars fans. However, the Duuuval Dawgs hot dog stand does launch new specials at the start of each season. For the 2025 season, fans can indulge in hot dog options like the jumbo jalapeño sausage dog. The stand usually tried to come up with different dogs that will grab fans' attention, and the footlong hot dogs are worth trying out.
T-Rex Cookie, US Bank Stadium, Minnesota Vikings
Whether you want to celebrate a Vikings win or grieve a bad game, a massive cookie helps. T-Rex Cookie, a Minneapolis staple, has a location inside of US Bank Stadium, where it serves up its oversized cookies to people of all ages. And while a big cookie isn't what you think of when stadium food comes to mind, it's one of the more popular destinations at the football field with various cookie flavors — including a sugar cookie dusted with purple and yellow, the Vikings' colors.