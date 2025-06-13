Thinking Of Trying Alligator Meat? Make Sure You Eat The Tastiest Part
While chicken is the most-consumed meat in the United States, there are other, less-common proteins that are worth trying, and alligator meat is one you shouldn't overlook. While people are torn between whether it's a meat or a seafood, one thing is certain: it's delicious. Alligator meat has a mild flavor and tender texture. It's popular on menus in Florida and Louisiana and is a big part of Cajun and Creole cuisine. But if you're eating it for the first time, make sure you're sampling the tail meat — that's the best part.
The inner part of the gator's tail, known as the tenderloin, is the most commonly consumed section of the animal, but there are other parts of the gator that can be eaten, including the white meat that runs on the legs and body. If you're unsure of what to expect, alligator tail will give you a flavor and texture that feels familiar to meats you've probably already had. In fact, it's often compared to chicken (meaning it's more versatile than you might expect), and can sometimes exhibit a similar aquatic savoriness to frog's legs. While there are plenty of ways to cook this reptile, depending on the cuisine, fried alligator bites made from the tenderloin are a great place to start.
Everything is better when it's fried, right? Fried gator bites are perfect if you're skeptical about trying this meat because they closely resemble popcorn chicken. They're often marinated in buttermilk first, following some of the same tips and tricks for making the best fried chicken, then dusted in flour and seasonings before being cooked. Alligator can be prepared in countless ways, from marinating it for zippy salads and stir-fries to turning it into a creamy dip or flavorful sausage stuffing. It's perfect in gumbo and makes a great substitution for crawfish in étouffée. Some chefs even serve saucy and smoky gator ribs.
However, for your introduction to this succulent meat, you might want to stick to ordering from a restaurant. This will give you the best idea of its ideal flavor and texture when it's properly cooked, since working with a new meat at home for the first time can be a little touch and go. If you do want to try cooking some on your own, though, it's pretty easy to buy alligator online, including the canned variety. Just keep in mind that it might be hard to find in your local grocery store, depending on where you live. You can try talking to your local butcher about having it shipped in, or order through a distributor that specializes in game meats.