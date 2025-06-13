Thinking Of Trying Alligator Meat? Make Sure You Eat The Tastiest Part

While chicken is the most-consumed meat in the United States, there are other, less-common proteins that are worth trying, and alligator meat is one you shouldn't overlook. While people are torn between whether it's a meat or a seafood, one thing is certain: it's delicious. Alligator meat has a mild flavor and tender texture. It's popular on menus in Florida and Louisiana and is a big part of Cajun and Creole cuisine. But if you're eating it for the first time, make sure you're sampling the tail meat — that's the best part.

The inner part of the gator's tail, known as the tenderloin, is the most commonly consumed section of the animal, but there are other parts of the gator that can be eaten, including the white meat that runs on the legs and body. If you're unsure of what to expect, alligator tail will give you a flavor and texture that feels familiar to meats you've probably already had. In fact, it's often compared to chicken (meaning it's more versatile than you might expect), and can sometimes exhibit a similar aquatic savoriness to frog's legs. While there are plenty of ways to cook this reptile, depending on the cuisine, fried alligator bites made from the tenderloin are a great place to start.