The 1970s Restaurant Remembered For Its 'Ollieburger' And Beer-Steamed Hot Dogs

Of all the defunct casual restaurant chains in the United States, one in particular stands out for its eccentricity. For starters, it never seemed to decide how to spell its own name, and unlike most casual American restaurants of the past, it made its name on beer-steamed hot dogs with toppings like chili and sherry-spiked sauerkraut rather than burgers (although it had those, too). It was called Lum's (or Lums, sans apostrophe), and it began as a hot dog stand in Miami Beach, Florida, in 1956, had its heyday in the 1970s, and was drastically diminished by the following decade.

While other 1970s restaurants relied on gimmicks, like PoFolks and its Mason jar glasses, Lum's focused on other goals to help grow. Besides its unusual hot dogs, the chain boasted low prices, beer on tap, and elaborately seasoned fries that were ahead of their time. In the '70s, the chain introduced the Ollieburger, a 5.3-ounce hamburger on a fresh-baked bun that was supposedly so juicy and delicious that no ketchup or mustard was required. It was alleged that the company paid $1 million to its inventor, Oliver Gleichenhaus, for the burger's secret recipe, which included 23 different herbs and spices (the same ones used to coat the fries). But it all started with those beer-steamed hot dogs.