Do You Remember This Nostalgic 1970s Restaurant With Mason Jar Drinks? You Can Still Dine At It Today

Food trends come and go, as do restaurants. Many we grew up on, and certainly ones our parents remember, are now closed down and defunct — existing only as memories. Some retro relics though, are surprisingly still somehow standing — even ones you would have sworn were long gone. One example is PoFolks, a moderately popular spot in the '70s and '80s that, if the name itself wasn't hint enough, is a restaurant chain that didn't shy away from a heavy-handed theme. Think dining tables with checkered tablecloths, "artwork" relics that looked like they came from grandma's attic, and all the downhome soul food fixings — fried chicken, fluffy buttermilk biscuits, and drinks in Mason jars, far before Pinterest made it cool. Basically, PoFolks walked so Cracker Barrel (and its iconic look) could run.

As you might have guessed from its name, which sounds like "poor folks," its whole aesthetic and schtick was pretty much ... poverty, slightly dressed up as a more charming hardscrabble, homestyle, country vibe. If this sounds like something that should have been left to history ... perhaps. But despite that, PoFolks restaurants do still in fact exist, sold off to one individual owner who keeps a handful going, all in Florida. If you're determined to dig into some of this quirky history for yourself, you'll need to head to either Panama City, Pensacola, Lynn Haven, Niceville, or St. Petersburg, where PoFolks — yes, still with that name — still operate.