Are You Absolutely Sure You're Stacking Your Burger In The Correct Order?

Firstly, the bottom bun of your burger needs to be toasted, because if it gets soggy straight away, then the whole thing's doomed. The patty then goes right on top — beef, chicken, or vegan, doesn't matter. Once those two are sorted, the middle can be a bit of a chaos zone. Think cheese, sauce, tomatoes, onions, pickles — all the slippery little characters. It's imperative they sit somewhere where they are not touching the bun, to prevent it from getting soggy.

The sauce should go directly onto the patty, so it clings rather than slides off. Save the wetter toppings — like tomatoes — to be layered above toppings like pickles and onions, which tend to stay put more easily. There's no single "correct" order here, but try and stack your toppings from stickiest to slipperiest to help prevent everything from shifting as you bite into your burger. Finally, put a layer of lettuce on top of the softer, wetter toppings to act as a barrier before the top bun. If you're making a cheeseburger (aka Bobby Flay's favorite comfort food), the cheese will act as a bit of a glue for your burger. You want to melt the cheese over the patty so that it stays put and also grips onto the ingredients you put on top of it.

The question of whether there's such a thing as too many burger toppings comes up every single time someone builds a tall burger. The answer is honestly that you can pile it as high as you want, as long as it's built correctly to prevent it collapsing. The right stack is what keeps you winning.