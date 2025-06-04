Bobby Flay's Go-To Comfort Food Is A Total Classic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When Food Network star Bobby Flay told Today that his go-to comfort food is a cheeseburger, the chef's die-hard fans probably weren't surprised. After all, he's cooked them countless times on his many cooking shows. One of the crown jewels in his current culinary empire is Bobby's Burgers, a chain of fast-casual restaurants that not only carries his name but also realizes his vision for the perfect cheeseburger. It's also the dish Flay would choose as his last meal. And, as he stated simply on the Food Network's "The Best Thing I Ever Ate: Burgers," "I am a burger guy."

Of course, having eaten and grilled so many, there is a distinctive way Flay likes his burgers cooked. It starts with the cheese. The one type of cheese Flay won't use on his burgers is cheddar. Instead, he prefers American, but will occasionally use fontina or Monterey Jack. He also insists on two slices of cheese and always ensures they're fully melted. "I want the cheese to be part of the burger," he said in a YouTube video of his top five burger recipes.

For the burger itself, Flay likes to use chuck or sirloin that is 80% lean and 20% fat. This ground beef ratio, also preferred by Gordon Ramsay, is critical for making sure the burgers are both juicy and flavorful. Flay seasons his patties well but simply — with salt and pepper only — so that it forms a crust on the outside. The meat should also be flipped just once, never smashed with a spatula (lest you let all the juices run out), and done medium.