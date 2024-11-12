The Classic Sandwich You Should Beef Up (Literally) With A Burger

A good Reuben sandwich is hearty and slightly messy. A mix of corned beef, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut on rye bread with Russian or Thousand Island dressing, it's famously associated with Katz Delicatessen in New York City. Of course, you can find good Reubens anywhere from the Big Apple to a deli in Omaha, Nebraska; in fact, there's a debate over whether the sandwich was invented by Jewish immigrants in New York or Omaha. If you're putting together a Reuben sandwich at home though, and you want to beef it up even more, have you considered making a Reuben burger?

A Reuben burger fits the accepted definition of a "burger;" it's got beef and it's got hamburger buns, which you'll be substituting for rye bread (rye buns exist too). Essentially, you're making a regular hamburger but using pieces of the Reuben as toppings: Take a regular, ground beef burger patty and add the corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, and dressing. You don't need to cook the corned beef, just buy it deli-style and heat it up while the patty is cooking, or place the corned beef on cheese on the patty when it's nearly finished grilling. They work great as sliders, too.