Washington, D.C. is steeped in tradition. Though there are parts of the city that aren't afraid to experiment (D.C. is home to one of the most influential punk scenes in the country), there's usually not much new happening with the United States Capitol. The Senate and congressional office buildings, along with the Capitol itself, are firmly lodged in history. You can feel it as you patter along the Capitol's marble floors, or in the office spaces of the buildings that surround it, which are often filled with staffers, journalists, photographers, and lawmakers. The spirit of John Quincy Adams, for example, is said to be quite active (and verbose) around the Speaker's lobby, even over a century past his death — and it's not just deceased lawmakers that haunt the historic Capitol campus.

There is one soup that has, after over 100 years, remains a ubiquitous presence on the Hill. It's called Senate Bean Soup, and since 1903 it has, with one exception, been served at the Capitol every single day. This isn't just due to a matter of habit. It's required that Senate Bean Soup be available every single day that the Capitol is open.

So, this soup must be pretty extraordinary, right? Well, it is extraordinarily simple. Senate Soup is made up of navy beans, a ham hock, water, and braised onions, along with a touch of butter, salt, and pepper.