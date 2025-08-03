This US State Produces The Most Turkeys, And They Outnumber People 7 To 1

Turkey is the crown jewel at most Thanksgiving dinners, and for good reason, as it is a uniquely American bird. Outside of its holiday presence, however, turkey can be found in various forms, from deli meat to sausages. It may be less popular than chicken, but it holds its own in sandwiches, on breakfast plates, and within any number of dishes. In recent years, turkey has become increasingly popular, thanks to its low fat content and rather mild and adaptable flavor profile. Despite recent outbreaks of avian influenza, which have reduced turkey production significantly, the United States stands as the most prominent source of the bird in the world. And there is one state in particular that produces far more turkeys than any other state.

Minnesota, known as the land of 10,000 lakes, is also home to quite a few turkeys, as it turns out. In fact, in 2021, the state produced 40.5 million turkeys as compared to the state's human population, which sat at about 5.7 million, meaning that the fowl outnumbered human Minnesotans by about seven to one. And though the state's farmed turkey population has depleted some in recent years due to the avian flu, it produced about 33.5 million turkeys in 2024; the state still tops all others in turkey production. This reigning turkey supremacy is not a happy accident, but the product of generations of development of the turkey farming industry, proximity to useful agricultural products, and some serious campaigning by the state's turkey producers.