Don't Throw Out Pot Roast Drippings: Make A Creamy Gravy With A Few Simple Steps

Pot roast is one of those classic comfort foods that doesn't get enough hype. Sure, Homeroom's ultimate mac and cheese is undeniably delicious, but for many foodies, nothing is more mouthwatering than a fork-tender chuck or rump roast that's been braised in a well-seasoned pool of its own juices. Pot roast also has a well-earned reputation for being an inexpensive, versatile meal, and we couldn't agree more — especially when it comes to those flavor-packed pan drippings that make the most luscious gravy you've ever tasted. Wasting this precious liquid would be a major culinary catastrophe.

Since so many flavorful spices, aromatics, and other foods go great with pot roast, the drippings are usually deeply seasoned with ingredients like fresh thyme, rosemary, freshly cracked pepper, and even hot smoked paprika (if you like things zesty). That means half the work of making gravy is already done for you. This is particularly true if you're a fan of easy, three-ingredient slow cooker pot roast that relies on condensed cream of mushroom or cream of chicken soup. In this case, you barely have to thicken the gravy at all because the canned soup has already done most of the work. If you're making a more traditional pot roast in a Dutch oven, your pan drippings are likely too thin to be used as gravy right away. Fortunately, the process is as simple as gently heating the strained pan drippings with some flour to achieve the thick, silky texture all gravy should have.