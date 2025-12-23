Don't Throw Out Pot Roast Drippings: Make A Creamy Gravy With A Few Simple Steps
Pot roast is one of those classic comfort foods that doesn't get enough hype. Sure, Homeroom's ultimate mac and cheese is undeniably delicious, but for many foodies, nothing is more mouthwatering than a fork-tender chuck or rump roast that's been braised in a well-seasoned pool of its own juices. Pot roast also has a well-earned reputation for being an inexpensive, versatile meal, and we couldn't agree more — especially when it comes to those flavor-packed pan drippings that make the most luscious gravy you've ever tasted. Wasting this precious liquid would be a major culinary catastrophe.
Since so many flavorful spices, aromatics, and other foods go great with pot roast, the drippings are usually deeply seasoned with ingredients like fresh thyme, rosemary, freshly cracked pepper, and even hot smoked paprika (if you like things zesty). That means half the work of making gravy is already done for you. This is particularly true if you're a fan of easy, three-ingredient slow cooker pot roast that relies on condensed cream of mushroom or cream of chicken soup. In this case, you barely have to thicken the gravy at all because the canned soup has already done most of the work. If you're making a more traditional pot roast in a Dutch oven, your pan drippings are likely too thin to be used as gravy right away. Fortunately, the process is as simple as gently heating the strained pan drippings with some flour to achieve the thick, silky texture all gravy should have.
Making the perfect pot roast gravy (and how to use it)
The most important thing to remember when making pot roast gravy is to strain the drippings to remove things like tiny bits of connective tissue and congealed fat that would make your gravy lumpy. There's no need to let the drippings settle in a fat separator, because this method allows you to sprinkle your flour directly into the gravy base without making a roux. Instead, gentle heat and constant whisking encourage the gravy to thicken to the perfect texture. Just don't take your eyes off of it until it's finished and off the heat, as this sauce is prone to boiling over.
Since this gravy comes together in a flash, it's the perfect accompaniment to your pot roast and the sides that traditionally go with it, such as roasted vegetables or mashed potatoes. Simply bring the gravy together in the roasting pan after removing the pot roast to a warmed serving plate to rest. Hearty cheese grits, egg noodles, and even buttermilk biscuits are also delicious accompaniments to pot roast that can elevate the meal and make it feel a bit special. They're also extremely tasty draped in a warm coating of freshly made brown pan gravy. Leftover pot roast gravy is also the perfect addition to other flavorful comfort meals, such as shepherd's pie (which is incredibly easy to make with extra pot roast). It's also ideal for adding moisture and flavor to homemade soups, stews, and casseroles.