The Secret To Julia Child's 'Perfect Pizza' Is In These 2 Additions

It can be confidently said that Julia Child is among the greatest of cooks. Child made cooking approachable, teaching fans how to turn any meal into a work of art, and impacted the culinary industry through her love of French cuisine. In that same way, she clued us into her secret for making the perfect pizza in the Season Eight of "The French Chef." Here, Child makes hers by improvising a pizza peel using a sheet of cedar wood and the floor of a brick oven via unfinished tile or fire bricks. Certainly, this is a great method to essentially recreate pizzeria-style pizza at home. It can also be agreed that, using Julia Child's fearless guidance, the home cook can elevate a homemade pizza through many other means.

To explain Child's method, most brick oven pizza makers traditionally use a peel to transfer pizza to and from its heat source. Obviously, not everyone owns one, which is where the ever-resourceful Child's tip comes in. However, softwoods like cedar aren't good substitutes for a pizza peel; when heated, they tend to produce thick, dark smoke and impart an unpleasant odor or taste due to their natural resin. Interestingly, her tip to use a drawer bottom is actually closer, since those are typically made of either hardboard or plywood. Where Julia nails it is her suggestion of quarry tile, and especially fire, or refractory bricks. So long as it's unglazed, quarry tiles are similar to pizza stones, and refractory bricks are precisely what's used in brick-oven-style pizzeria kitchens.