The Only Time You Should Consider Parbaking Pizza Crust

Ordering pizza delivery may be convenient, but a home-cooked pizza can be even more delicious, cost effective, and fun, especially if you turn it into a group activity. However, if you want your homemade pizza to come out perfectly crispy and melty, there are a few major pizza mistakes you should avoid, especially when it comes to the all-important crust.

Nailing the texture of pizza crust without the aid of a dedicated pizza oven can be challenging, and some home chefs might be tempted to parbake the crust before topping it. Parbaking is exactly what it sounds like: partially baking a doughy item such as pie or pizza crust so that it firms up before fillings or toppings are added. The technique is commonly used by experts like Paul Hollywood, who claim it's a foolproof way to prevent sogginess in pastries with high-moisture fillings. Given that pizza is typically loaded with sauce, cheese, and even veggies, it might seem like a great way to ensure a crisp crust.

However, according to Lance Knowling, the Executive Chef of Northridge Restaurant in Stockton, NJ, it's not always the right move. "I would not recommend pre-baking pizza crust," Knowling says. "Part of the deliciousness comes from the toppings and cheese baking into the crust, [and] you lose that flavor by pre-baking." However, there is one exception. "I would pre-bake the crust if you want to top it with ingredients that need very little time in the oven, or [none] at all," he says.