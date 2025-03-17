The Only Time You Should Consider Parbaking Pizza Crust
Ordering pizza delivery may be convenient, but a home-cooked pizza can be even more delicious, cost effective, and fun, especially if you turn it into a group activity. However, if you want your homemade pizza to come out perfectly crispy and melty, there are a few major pizza mistakes you should avoid, especially when it comes to the all-important crust.
Nailing the texture of pizza crust without the aid of a dedicated pizza oven can be challenging, and some home chefs might be tempted to parbake the crust before topping it. Parbaking is exactly what it sounds like: partially baking a doughy item such as pie or pizza crust so that it firms up before fillings or toppings are added. The technique is commonly used by experts like Paul Hollywood, who claim it's a foolproof way to prevent sogginess in pastries with high-moisture fillings. Given that pizza is typically loaded with sauce, cheese, and even veggies, it might seem like a great way to ensure a crisp crust.
However, according to Lance Knowling, the Executive Chef of Northridge Restaurant in Stockton, NJ, it's not always the right move. "I would not recommend pre-baking pizza crust," Knowling says. "Part of the deliciousness comes from the toppings and cheese baking into the crust, [and] you lose that flavor by pre-baking." However, there is one exception. "I would pre-bake the crust if you want to top it with ingredients that need very little time in the oven, or [none] at all," he says.
Reserve the parbaking technique for certain types of toppings
If you plan to parbake your pizza, Chef Lance suggests a thin crust. "I would treat it the same as flatbread," he says. "It's totally fine for a pre-baked thin crust to cool down before topping and putting it back in the oven." But, he adds, "you definitely want to brush the dough with extra virgin olive oil before baking," to give it a golden brown crust. "Fresh or frozen, treat the dough the same," he adds.
If you're feeling adventurous and want to adorn your pizza with unexpectedly delicious toppings like lemon slices or kimchi, keep in mind that some of these ingredients require less time in the oven to ensure they don't burn or wilt. It's especially true for a gourmet pizza with canned fruit toppings, such as pears. Parbaking your crust ensures that it crisps without overcooking these delicate or sugary ingredients.
For this style of pizza, Knowling even has a go-to recipe. "A great topping for this style would be kalamata olives, feta cheese, some pre-cooked bacon bits and fresh sliced heirloom tomatoes and basil, finished with olive oil, sea salt and fresh pepper," he says. If that sounds as incredible to you as it does to us, it's time to whip out the pizza dough and preheat the oven.