Two-Thirds Of America's Salmon Comes From These 3 Countries: Can You Guess Which?

Salmon is a super popular seafood in the U.S., just behind shrimp as consumers' top choice. At least two-thirds of all that salmon comes from other countries. If you're wondering just how much salmon we're talking about, the U.S. imported $5.88 billion worth of the pink-hued fish in 2024 alone. One country in particular is responsible for nearly 50% of that haul. If you guessed Canada or Norway you'd be close, since both are in the top three, but it's Chile that tops the list.

If Chile seems a bit surprising as the leader in providing the U.S. with salmon — it doesn't even have a native salmon population — we need to dig down into the type of fish most Americans eat in order to find that answer. By far, U.S. consumers eat way more farmed Atlantic salmon since it tends to be cheaper (although it's often worth splurging on expensive salmon) and more readily available than wild-caught Pacific varieties (such as coho or Chinook). Chile is the second-largest producer of farmed Atlantic salmon in the world. Again, price plays a part: Chile's salmon is cheaper than that of other countries.