Why You Might Want To Avoid Buying Open-Net Farmed Salmon At The Grocery Store

By now, everybody knows the benefits of incorporating salmon into a well-balanced diet. It's rich in protein, high in vitamin B12, and a source of omega-3 essential fatty acids known to reduce inflammation and improve brain function. However, when it comes to picking up salmon at the grocery store, the type of salmon you choose, and how it's raised, matters.

It might be worth shelling out a few extra dollars for wild-caught salmon for both your own health and the health of the environment. Specifically, open-net, or open-pen farmed salmon may pose health risks related to elevated exposure to both dioxins, as well as harmful residues from antibiotics, which are used to control disease in the overly crowded pens. In addition, as they are in open pens that can have contact with wild animal populations, diseases can be spread among the fish more easily.

Dioxins, also known as one of the "forever chemicals" heard about in recent years, are environmental pollutants that accumulate in the food chain, and they are acquired by both farmed and wild salmon when they eat fatty fish like anchovies and herring. Open-pen salmon are typically fed a diet high in fish meal and fish oil, meaning depending on where your salmon comes from, it could have significantly higher levels of toxins than wild salmon. Some salmon farms are moving towards using alternative feed to counteract the buildup of dioxins in the food chain, but it's hard to know if your salmon is coming from one of these farms without doing some research.