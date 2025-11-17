Can Restaurants Actually Force Gratuity?

If you've ever gone to a restaurant, particularly in a larger group — say, six or more diners — chances are solid that you've encountered a mandatory tip on your check. And, particularly if service was bad and you may want to offer a reduced tip, you may be wondering if it's legal to do this. Such mandatory "tips" are usually called "service charges," and while they generally go to servers, the exact distribution is often determined by restaurant management.

According to lawyer Ty M. Sheaks, a partner at McCathern Law and managing partner of the firm's office in Frisco, Texas, such forced gratuities are generally legal, although there are caveats. "Customers are generally legally required to pay an automatic gratuity if it's been adequately disclosed to the customer in some way before just appearing on the bill," he explained in an exclusive chat with Chowhound. That "tip vs. service charge" language is relevant here. Sheaks, who runs McCathern Law's restaurant and hospitality law section, says a tip is considered like a gift for a server, while a service charge is more of a fee that a business (the restaurant) charges, like a bar's cover charge, so it's an unavoidable part of the deal when you choose to sit down to eat there.

What's most important is that the charge must be clear to customers before they order. "The most common way restaurants notify the customer is by placing a statement somewhere on the menu stating that there will be an automatic gratuity on the bill," said Sheaks.