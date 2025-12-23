The Sub Sandwich Chain Serving Up Classic Italian Favorites In Massive Portions

Have you ever held a sandwich as long as a newborn baby? If so, there's a good chance your sub was from Capriotti's, a fast casual chain whose signature sandwiches range from the mini to the massive — a full 18 inches (yes, it used to be 20 inches, but the company sized its sandwiches down in 2020). Capriotti's is perhaps best known for the Bobbie, Delaware's signature sandwich. It's a Thanksgiving-inspired sandwich developed by co-founder Lois Margolet that was once voted to be The Greatest Sandwich in America. However, beyond this absolute icon, Capriotti's is also known for the impressive scale of its sandwiches, which include fan favorites like the Classic Italian (cold cuts with provolone and veggies), Classic Club (slow-roasted turkey with bacon and ham), and the mouth-watering Capastrami (featuring hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and Russian dressing). If you aren't in the mood for an 18-inch sandwich and don't have a hungry friend to split it with, you can always order a mini, small, or medium, which start at 4 inches and go up from there.

In June 2020, Capriotti's added American-raised Wagyu beef to its menu, which is currently featured on stand-out subs like the American Wagyu Club, the American Wagyu French Dip, and the American Wagyu Cheesesteak among others. If that's sounding a little too meaty, vegetarians may be interested in the Impossible Cheesesteak or Capriotti's plant-based turkey subs. And while the chain doesn't currently have gluten-free bread, there is a decent salad selection, and you may be able to order your favorite sandwich as a salad, too.