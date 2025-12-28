The $20 Vodka That Tastes Way More Expensive Than It Looks
Besides budget concerns, there are a few reasons to reach for cheap vodka over a more expensive option — although they typically come down to what you're using it for. If you're cooking, for example, no reason to waste the really good stuff. But then again, price alone doesn't determine quality. And just as some bartenders avoid vodka brands like Grey Goose for failing to live up to expectations established by its higher price point, several bottom shelf vodkas are actually worth buying for a variety of uses. One of these is Luksusowa, a Polish, potato-based vodka brand whose name translates to "luxurious."
According to its website, Luksusowa has been partnering with the same Polish potato farmers for nearly a century (the brand was established in 1928) — building longstanding relationships that no doubt influence the consistency of the product, while also benefitting the local community. Each standard-sized bottle of Luksusowa vodka contains an impressive 45 potatoes and has been distilled three times. Both the number of potatoes used and the triple distillation results in a "distinctive taste" and "smooth finish," claims Luksusowa.
Consumers seem to agree, and the name Luksusowa comes up frequently in online discussions regarding the best cheap vodka. Chopin is another potato vodka deemed comparable, although slightly more expensive. You can purchase a bottle of Luksusowa for under $20, while Chopin is more often in the $25 to $30 range.
Why Luksusowa is a fan-favorite spirit
Looking at reviews of Luksusowa, they are generally positive. One reviewer on Reddit did claim that, although the vodka had a smooth mouthfeel, the aftertaste left something to be desired. However, several commenters countered by saying they'd never noticed a harsh aftertaste. If anything, the potato element gives it a more complex flavor than grain-based vodkas. While this may take some getting used to, it is frequently appreciated.
Another reviewer on Reddit took a scientific approach comparing four relatively inexpensive potato vodkas — Luksusowa, Chopin, Blue Ice, and Reyka — in a few different contexts: on its own, with lemon-lime seltzer, and with club soda. Luksusowa, the cheapest of the lineup, performed admirably, although it did have a slightly harsher taste than the others when mixed in lower ratios or drank on its own. So you may want to splurge on something a little more costly if you enjoy taking shots of vodka or drinking vodka-forward cocktails; but for mixing, Luksusowa is a perfectly valid, pocketbook-friendly option.
Finally, if you're looking for creative ways to enjoy your next bottle of Luksusowa, the company has some suggestions on its website, in the form of featured shots. One that sticks out is the "Manhiato," in which a shot of vodka is "disguised" as a macchiato by being served in an espresso cup, and topped with a mixture of egg white, sugar, and bitters. Or try the Red Eye: equal parts vodka and tomato juice, served with a whole egg yolk, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper.