The $20 Vodka That Tastes Way More Expensive Than It Looks

Besides budget concerns, there are a few reasons to reach for cheap vodka over a more expensive option — although they typically come down to what you're using it for. If you're cooking, for example, no reason to waste the really good stuff. But then again, price alone doesn't determine quality. And just as some bartenders avoid vodka brands like Grey Goose for failing to live up to expectations established by its higher price point, several bottom shelf vodkas are actually worth buying for a variety of uses. One of these is Luksusowa, a Polish, potato-based vodka brand whose name translates to "luxurious."

According to its website, Luksusowa has been partnering with the same Polish potato farmers for nearly a century (the brand was established in 1928) — building longstanding relationships that no doubt influence the consistency of the product, while also benefitting the local community. Each standard-sized bottle of Luksusowa vodka contains an impressive 45 potatoes and has been distilled three times. Both the number of potatoes used and the triple distillation results in a "distinctive taste" and "smooth finish," claims Luksusowa.

Consumers seem to agree, and the name Luksusowa comes up frequently in online discussions regarding the best cheap vodka. Chopin is another potato vodka deemed comparable, although slightly more expensive. You can purchase a bottle of Luksusowa for under $20, while Chopin is more often in the $25 to $30 range.