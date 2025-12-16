Give Game Day Deviled Eggs A Saucy Upgrade Worth Bragging About

Deviled eggs seem to hold a place of honor at every holiday potluck, from low-key celebrations like Labor Day to the winter holidays. They even often make an appearance on game day buffet tables alongside balsamic-glazed fried chicken wings, meatball sliders, and pitchers of batch cocktails. Though they can be somewhat tedious to make, even if you follow Gordon Ramsay's genius advice for peeling hard-boiled eggs, they remain a fan-favorite finger food, not only due to their snackable nature and high protein content, but also because they're jam-packed with delicious flavor.

Despite the fact that eggs are a little bland on their own, they're fairly easy to take from 0 to 100 with just a few simple ingredients — most commonly Dijon mustard, mayo, and a sprinkle of paprika. But it's also easy to give them a saucy upgrade with some of your favorite condiments. Not only do some people swap sour cream for mayonnaise to make extra creamy deviled eggs, it's not unheard of to infuse the yolk-forward filling with everything from buffalo sauce to smashed avocado or even miso paste.

Changing up the classic flavors inside your deviled eggs is a great idea not just because it allows your creativity to shine, but also because it's an unbelievably delicious way to clear out the condiment shelf in your fridge. Think cocktail sauce-infused yolks topped with garlicky shrimp, guacamole deviled eggs garnished with zesty pickled jalapeños, or miso and soy sauce yolks with a sprinkle of furikake or briny crumbled nori paper.