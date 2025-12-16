Give Game Day Deviled Eggs A Saucy Upgrade Worth Bragging About
Deviled eggs seem to hold a place of honor at every holiday potluck, from low-key celebrations like Labor Day to the winter holidays. They even often make an appearance on game day buffet tables alongside balsamic-glazed fried chicken wings, meatball sliders, and pitchers of batch cocktails. Though they can be somewhat tedious to make, even if you follow Gordon Ramsay's genius advice for peeling hard-boiled eggs, they remain a fan-favorite finger food, not only due to their snackable nature and high protein content, but also because they're jam-packed with delicious flavor.
Despite the fact that eggs are a little bland on their own, they're fairly easy to take from 0 to 100 with just a few simple ingredients — most commonly Dijon mustard, mayo, and a sprinkle of paprika. But it's also easy to give them a saucy upgrade with some of your favorite condiments. Not only do some people swap sour cream for mayonnaise to make extra creamy deviled eggs, it's not unheard of to infuse the yolk-forward filling with everything from buffalo sauce to smashed avocado or even miso paste.
Changing up the classic flavors inside your deviled eggs is a great idea not just because it allows your creativity to shine, but also because it's an unbelievably delicious way to clear out the condiment shelf in your fridge. Think cocktail sauce-infused yolks topped with garlicky shrimp, guacamole deviled eggs garnished with zesty pickled jalapeños, or miso and soy sauce yolks with a sprinkle of furikake or briny crumbled nori paper.
Infusing deviled eggs with your favorite game day flavors
If you're at a loss for where to start when choosing flavors for your saucy deviled eggs, just think about what usually ends up on your plate on game day. Say you normally make a beeline for honey barbecue wings and smokey, savory brisket chili. That means your deviled eggs may benefit from an infusion of barbecue sauce, some liquid smoke, and even some soft cheddar cheese crumbled into the mix. Top with an extra drizzle of hot sauce to finish things off.
For those who find many of their favorite game day flavors in cold, creamy dips, you're in luck, as many of them seem custom-made to go into deviled eggs. All you really need to do is make your favorite dip and work the smashed yolks into it before piping everything back into the little boat-shaped whites. Crab dip could be especially tasty, as the crab's sweetness complements the egg yolk's earthy undertones. Plus, adding seafood to absolutely anything makes it feel fancier.
Other styles of dip also offer flavor profiles that are perfect for giving this app new life. Ranch is a given, as is onion dip. However, you can get playful with both of these banal choices by going with barbecue or buffalo ranch, and topping the onion dip version with some crispy onion pieces and grated smoked Gouda. Taco dip is also a delicious choice, especially if you dress the eggs with a little cilantro-heavy pico de gallo.