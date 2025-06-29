The Genius Way Gordon Ramsay Peels His Hard Boiled Eggs

How many ways are there to crack an egg? An infinitum, of course. Some methods work better than others. And when it comes to cracking (and peeling) boiled eggs, professional chef and "MasterChef" judge Gordon Ramsay might just have the best method for perfecting your boiled egg peeling game. In a video posted to Ramsay's YouTube channel, the chef shared his go-to trick for ensuring a great peel. In the video, Ramsay is preparing his delightful take on the Scotch egg, a vital part of which is a boiled egg center. Ramsay advises home cooks to drain boiled eggs immediately after cooking, then rinse with cold water and crack in order to "prevent the yolks turning gray."

Once cracked, Ramsay then cracks the eggs against the side of the pan and then re-submerges them into the cool water. According to Ramsay, this will allow water to "[seep] underneath the shell." As water seeps in, it will help to separate the shell from the white of the egg, allowing for a quick, easy peeling process without any accidental tears or chunks ripped out. Following these steps will ensure your eggs don't overcook and will also produce a perfectly smooth boiled egg, ripe for Scotching, deviling, or even pickling.