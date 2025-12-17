Aldi US Is Headquartered In This Midwestern City: Can You Guess Where?

As far as bargain grocery stores go in the United States, Aldi is a haven for budget-conscious shoppers. Across the country, the German-founded grocery store is known for its low-cost items, international products, and even for being much better than Trader Joe's for some unexpected items. What you may not know is that its headquarters is based in one unlikely Midwestern city: Batavia, Illinois.

Batavia is almost an hour drive from the densely populated neighboring city, Chicago. While the Windy City is known for having a large number of Aldi locations, Batavia is home to only one Aldi store, which happens to be located near headquarters based on N. Kirk Rd. Headquarters has undergone a few developments over the years to improve space and facilities for staff members. The company's campus renovations and expansion reflect the desire for growth in both stores and staffing. The German-based grocery chain has come a long way since being founded in 1946 and has a multitude of Aldi stores worldwide with accelerated growth being planned. Aldi headquarters is where much of the plans are made to maintain growth, including the decision to open 800 stores by 2028.