Costco Shoppers Save Big On Entertainment Tickets Using One Elite Membership Perk

Costco is known for great deals on groceries and other household goods, all sold in bulk quantities for those who like to stock up and save in the long run. But did you know that the store offers some other pretty cool deals for members? Browse around the displays of your local Costco throughout the year and you'll find there are rotating deals on tickets for theme parks, sports games, concerts, theatre shows, movies, and other special events. The types of tickets available are usually catered by location too, meaning these aren't just trips to Disneyland or similar major attractions which people are clamoring to go to nationwide (although Costco definitely does offer that kind of stuff through its travel and vacation deals). We're talking about tickets to venues in your own city, which means Costco's offering great deals you often won't find elsewhere.

But the biggest perk of all is that tickets at Costco are typically sold with no hidden fees. If you've ever spent time on Ticketmaster or similar retail platforms that add on a bunch of extra fees once you've hit check out, this is something that sets Costco apart. So, while you do still have to be a Costco member to snag said tickets, they just add to the value of that annual membership cost.