Following the popularity of the Dutch oven in 19th century America came the upsurge in pot roast's popularity. Today, when Americans think of home, many will tell you about their Sunday pot roast meals with the whole family sitting at the dining table. The dish is prepared in a slow cooker for around eight to 10 hours, resulting in a fully tenderized and flavorful meat. But, believe it or not, cooking it in the slow cooker isn't a non-negotiable. You can ditch the slow cooker for a quicker way to make pot roast, or, you can follow an easy hack to make it taste like it was cooked all day in the slow cooker. All you need to do is wrap it in aluminum foil with generous seasoning and pop it in the oven. This versatile kitchen essential is made of metal, which makes it a good conductor of heat. By wrapping the dish with it, it helps keep the moisture and heat sealed in, which allows for a speedy process, without losing the succulent bite you'd want to achieve.

There has been speculation about aluminum foil's safety in cooking, as aluminum can transfer to your food due to high heat. However, the amount shouldn't be detrimental if used sparingly. As long as you don't use it in cooking every single day, and as long as you don't use it to cook acidic ingredients like tomatoes, it should generally be okay. For added peace of mind, avoid aluminum foil mistakes that compromise kitchen safety, including cooking at temperatures above 400 degrees Fahrenheit and using acidic and salty ingredients.