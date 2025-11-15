Ditch The Slow Cooker: There's A Better, Quicker Way To Make Pot Roast
If you love pot roast, you know it often requires patience. This hearty, meaty dish is usually made in a slow cooker, which is easy to prepare but not ideal for last-minute meals. But if you're a pot roast fan who tends to procrastinate, there's still hope. With an Instant Pot, you can make a delicious roast complete with veggies in just an hour and a half without sacrificing that deep, roasted flavor or succulent, meaty tenderness.
One of the tips you need when cooking pot roast is that choosing the type of meat matters. Tough cuts like a boneless chuck roast is a well-loved option since it's easy to shred. Pick a batch with a noticeable marbling for a juicier finish and you'll love every bite of it. And as with any meat-centered recipe, knowing what seasonings belong in a pot roast is crucial regardless of your cooking method. Make sure to season the chuck roast before you introduce it to your Instant Pot to elevate the flavors. Searing the meat until there's visible browning helps boost the flavor, too, as the Maillard reaction provides depth you wouldn't get otherwise. Once you're all set with the meat, toss in other ingredients, and let them do their magic. Allow 10 minutes for a natural release afterward, so the meat stays succulent.
The difference between making pot roast with a slow cooker and Instant Pot
Making pot roast with an Instant Pot vs. a slow cooker doesn't look much different, but there are a few key differences. An obvious one is the speed, so cooking with an Instant Pot might lead to overcooking. To avoid this, figure out which ingredients cook the fastest and make sure to add them later on. Vegetables, for instance, don't require much time to cook, so they don't have to stay in the pot as long as they would in a slow cooker.
You might need to tweak the order you layer the ingredients depending on what appliance you're using, because some, like wine or milk, don't work well under pressure. It's best if you add these after pressure cooking or switch up your recipe completely. The way liquid behaves also differs since there isn't enough time for it to concentrate, which results in a lighter finish. While you can round up your Instant Pot cooking with a quick 10-minute simmer, the flavors won't shine as much since the meat wasn't exposed to direct heat long enough to fulfill caramelization. Overall, there are pros and cons with both cooking methods, and what each lacks, it makes up for it with its merits, so choose your fighter. Whatever you fancy, don't forget to serve your pot roast with the best sides, which are sure to highlight what makes your entrée come together impeccably.