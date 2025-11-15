Ditch The Slow Cooker: There's A Better, Quicker Way To Make Pot Roast

If you love pot roast, you know it often requires patience. This hearty, meaty dish is usually made in a slow cooker, which is easy to prepare but not ideal for last-minute meals. But if you're a pot roast fan who tends to procrastinate, there's still hope. With an Instant Pot, you can make a delicious roast complete with veggies in just an hour and a half without sacrificing that deep, roasted flavor or succulent, meaty tenderness.

One of the tips you need when cooking pot roast is that choosing the type of meat matters. Tough cuts like a boneless chuck roast is a well-loved option since it's easy to shred. Pick a batch with a noticeable marbling for a juicier finish and you'll love every bite of it. And as with any meat-centered recipe, knowing what seasonings belong in a pot roast is crucial regardless of your cooking method. Make sure to season the chuck roast before you introduce it to your Instant Pot to elevate the flavors. Searing the meat until there's visible browning helps boost the flavor, too, as the Maillard reaction provides depth you wouldn't get otherwise. Once you're all set with the meat, toss in other ingredients, and let them do their magic. Allow 10 minutes for a natural release afterward, so the meat stays succulent.