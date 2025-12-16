Which Grocery Chains Are Dog-Friendly?

If you've ever had your dog in the car and realized you needed to stop at the grocery store for a few things, you might ask yourself whether you can bring your pup inside. The short answer is it's most likely not allowed, whether you're shopping at bargain-friendly Dollar General or ultra-pricy, members-only Erewhon. That's because many states have laws preventing live animals in food establishments, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration also highlights at a federal level in its Food Code.

However, there is one major exception: Service dogs are always allowed, thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act offering permission to those specific animals. That said, whether or not your pooch is allowed in a grocery chain might ultimately depend on the employees and the location. As you'll see, there are a number of situations where dogs without explicitly labeled service dog vests have roamed around grocery stores. This could be because a store's employees are federally prohibited under the ADA from asking for proof of paperwork to determine a service dog. In any case, it's best to keep your dog at home if you're unsure of a store's policy. But, if you need to bring it to the grocery store, you just might get away with it.