Which Grocery Chains Are Dog-Friendly?
If you've ever had your dog in the car and realized you needed to stop at the grocery store for a few things, you might ask yourself whether you can bring your pup inside. The short answer is it's most likely not allowed, whether you're shopping at bargain-friendly Dollar General or ultra-pricy, members-only Erewhon. That's because many states have laws preventing live animals in food establishments, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration also highlights at a federal level in its Food Code.
However, there is one major exception: Service dogs are always allowed, thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act offering permission to those specific animals. That said, whether or not your pooch is allowed in a grocery chain might ultimately depend on the employees and the location. As you'll see, there are a number of situations where dogs without explicitly labeled service dog vests have roamed around grocery stores. This could be because a store's employees are federally prohibited under the ADA from asking for proof of paperwork to determine a service dog. In any case, it's best to keep your dog at home if you're unsure of a store's policy. But, if you need to bring it to the grocery store, you just might get away with it.
Acme
If you have a service dog, you're free to bring it in to any Acme. That said, it seems regular dogs are not allowed at Acme based on no-pet signs at some locations, but there have been plenty of cases of dogs being spotted in stores without any sort of service dog vest (though we can't confirm they weren't service dogs). In a Reddit thread, one user mentioned that dog sightings had become so frequent at one Pennsylvania store that it installed large signage near the door confirming that dogs aren't allowed. However, there is plenty of photo proof that dogs have had their day at Acme locations in the past, so you might be able to get away with it.
Aldi
Aldi has pretty strict rules, but the chain does allow service dogs. However, it does not allow any other dogs, and the service dogs are not allowed in shopping carts, wheelchair-operated attachments, or baskets. Service dogs are only allowed in if they're properly leashed or harnessed, though if you scour the internet, you'll find plenty of examples of casual pups roaming the store.
Costco
Costco will never turn away your service dog, but it doesn't allow standard dogs. Although it sells many more products than just groceries, they're all located within the same enclosed area and therefore can't have dogs roaming freely. However, in 2024, two golden retrievers were snapped outside of a Costco location with the owner mentioning they'd gained access to the food court. While it's unclear if it's true, it's important to note that, according to chapter 6 of the FDA's Food Code, dining establishments may allow live animals as long as there is no risk of contamination. The Costco food court could potentially be an exception.
Dollar General
Dollar General has been increasing its grocery game lately; alongside Dollar Tree, it's one of the more affordable places to buy groceries. While Dollar General has to allow service dogs due to federal guidelines, its actual dog policy is a little murky. According to Reddit users who claim to have worked there, some stores only allow service animals, while others allow all dogs. "We keep a bag of dog treats under the [register]... Everyone knows if they bring their dogs to our store, they will get some nice pets and treats. The dogs love it," one user wrote. It's best to call your local store and ask if dogs are welcome. Another interesting tidbit: Dollar General allows its employed truck drivers to bring their pups on long-haul trips to keep them company.
Erewhon
No matter where you grocery shop in California, only service dogs are allowed by law. Even spending a small fortune at Erewhon isn't reason enough for the high-end grocery chain to allow regular dogs to enter. However, some people have disproven that rule, with one person showing off taking their dog through the Erewhon aisles. It's better to be safe than sorry and not bring your non-service dog grocery shopping in the Golden State, though.
Food Lion
Despite having an animal in its brand name, Food Lion does not allow dogs in its stores outside of federally required service dogs. Still, that doesn't always stop people. One Facebook user snapped a photo of their pup in the pet food aisle, even joking that the store manager invited the dog in.
H-E-B
H-E-B, like many other grocery stores, allows service dogs, but it stops short of allowing all dogs to enter. However, a number of dog sightings prompted at least one H-E-B to install new signs near its front doors, reinforcing that only service dogs are allowed. In an H-E-B Reddit thread, people noted that there appeared to be a lack of confrontation regarding managers asking dog owners to remove their dog from the store. In this case, you could try bringing your pup in, but the store does have clear rules.
Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee technically only allows service dogs; it doesn't have official language on its website, but Redditors say this is the case. However, it has a history of helping dogs in need. The chain has partnered with a number of shelters and dog charities to host dog adoptions outside of storefronts. So, while you shouldn't see pooches wandering the aisles, the store isn't exactly void of all fluffy friends.
Kroger
Kroger does allow service dogs, and users have gotten creative to find solutions that let them bring their non-service dogs inside — such as attaching the dog to their back, as if it were a backpack. Generally, this wouldn't be an exception to the "no pets" rule, but maybe since this dog was wearing shoes, this Michigan Kroger store allowed it.
Piggly Wiggly
In addition to federal regulations regarding pets in stores, there are also state-by-state regulations that, in most cases, double down on the "no pets" policy. Piggly Wiggly doesn't have an explicit pet policy on its website, so it might depend on the state's own laws, but at least one Georgia Piggly Wiggly posted to Facebook that it can only allow service dogs due to state regulations. The safest bet is to accept that service animals are allowed and regular dogs are not, but it could be worth calling your local store.
Publix
Publix has a lengthy service animal policy. Long story short, service dogs are allowed, all other dogs are not. However, the brand also states that any service animals that aren't properly behaved could be asked to leave the premises. Interestingly enough, it only classifies two types of animals as service animals: dogs and miniature horses.
Sam's Club
If you have a service dog, you can certainly bring it to Sam's Club. The grocery chain also notes on its website that the dogs don't require documentation or pre-registration, so you can expect that an employee won't ask for any proof. Sam's Club did make an exception to snap a pleasant picture of a store associate's dog next to a fake one on sale, but it noted in its Facebook post that "only certified service animals are allowed."
Sprouts
At Sprouts, it seems to depend on the location. Service dogs are definitely allowed, and the chain doesn't have any specific wording on its website saying standard dogs are prohibited. Plus, one person took to Facebook to share how they called and asked their local Sprouts if they could shop with their dog, and the Sprouts allowed it. This might not be the case everywhere you go, but it could help to ask for permission.
Stop & Shop
Stop & Shop does allow service dogs. While the brand doesn't allow regular dogs, it has been exploring solutions that would let pet owners bring their dog to the store and leave it in a safe space. Back in 2019, the store piloted DogSpot, a temperature-controlled pet cage where people could drop off their dogs and pets while they shopped — though it didn't seem to gain traction. When a lost dog wandered into a Rhode Island Stop & Shop in 2023, the store did not remove it and instead kept it at the front while it tried to find its owner, so the chain at least lets lost dogs remain in the store.
Target
Target definitely allows service dogs, but it technically puts the kibosh on regular dogs. Still, there might be an exception for any dogs who are riding dirty. One person caught a pup driving through the store in a mini car with an outfit on, and it seemed like the dog was allowed in. It's possible that it was an intended photoshoot and the dog's owner received permission, but otherwise, regular dogs are not allowed.
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's allows service dogs, but that's it. Unfortunately, emotional support dogs are not considered by Trader Joe's to have the same rights as service dogs, therefore they're not allowed in the store. While it seems there are cases where dogs are free to roll around in shopping carts, it often comes at the dismay of other customers, with one Facebook user saying they were "offended" to see a dog in the same place where they put their food.
Walmart
Walmart is the biggest grocery retailer in the United States. Although it sells far more items than just groceries, the same service animals-only rule still applies because the stores have open and accessible food items. But when one person brought a small dog in that never left its owner's shoulder, it seemed like it wasn't bothering anyone. Ultimately, the store employees at each individual location are the ones who enforce the rules.
Whole Foods
Of course, service dogs are allowed at Whole Foods. Other than that, the chain has a "no pet" policy. Whole Foods doesn't specify whether emotional support animals count as service animals, so it could be worth calling to confirm. Still, one Facebook user got creative and placed their dog in a backpack, ensuring it couldn't get too close to any of the food. In that case, there could be some loopholes.