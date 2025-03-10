The Trendy Grocery Store Membership Program That's Almost Never Worth It
For many people, paying for a store membership, such as the one required at Costco, is worth the investment for the money you ultimately save to shop there. It can be argued that access to the warehouse's low prices is often worth paying for. Some even say the $65 annual fee pays for itself! But what about Erewhon? The trendy luxury grocery store was made famous by celebrities and influencers and has locations all around Southern California. But it also charges $200 per year (or $20 a month), for its membership.
While Erewhon is not a place with members-only access, the store boasts its membership will "elevate your Erewhon experience" by providing access to special pricing, free delivery, a free drink of the month, and more. While it may appeal to those who lust after a celebrity shopping experience, the evidence points to one conclusion: This is one grocery store membership that is never worth it.
What's so appealing about Erewhon?
Erewhon, whose name is an anagram of "nowhere," has the distinction of being the most expensive grocery store in the U.S. Case in point, one TikTok influencer shared a video of herself eating a $19 strawberry from Erewhon, sold solo inside a domed case and touted as the world's most delicious strawberry. The store's trendy, pricy smoothies also are a TikTok sensation. And despite their outrageous prices (most range from $15 to $20 each, with the Strawberry Probiotic Smoothie hitting $22), they helped make the store a highly sought-after destination. That, along with partnerships and promotion from celebrities the likes of Hailey Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sabrina Carpenter.
The prices even make Erewhon a source of fascination — and its exotic ingredients. Consider some of its products: The ARMRA Colostrum's Lunar Elixir containing actual colostrum from grass-fed cattle; cheese-flavored puffed water lotus seeds; and a $54 body oil containing undaria algae. But putting the bizarre aside, the store's offerings are healthy, high quality, and often hard to find anywhere else, which many believe justify the prices. It's also more than just a store; it features an in-house café and Tonic Bar, which sells those smoothies, juices, and coffee drinks.
The real deal about membership
If you're interested in membership at Erewhon, you have a few options. The Café Membership is $100 per year (or $10 per month) and grants access to one free drink at the Tonic Bar each month, discounts on certain partner lifestyle brands, priority access to special collections or promotions, and $1 back in points for every $10 you spend. Meanwhile, a full membership costs $200 a year (or $20 per month) and includes all those benefits plus member pricing on certain store items, free delivery on orders of $150 or more, and a free second person on the membership.
The points earned through membership aren't the same as cash; they only apply to certain items, excluding tax, shipping, and discounts, and certain Erewhon-brand items are not eligible. While members get one free smoothie per month in addition to other discounts, café members pay between $8.33 and $10 per month, and store members pay $16.67-$20 per month, which is less than one smoothie might cost out of pocket.
Everyone's shopping preferences and prices they're willing to pay differ, but membership is likely to only be valuable to those who frequently spend a considerable amount of money at Erewhon anyway. If the promotions, special events, and lifestyle products are a major draw for you, membership may be appealing. However, for a casual, once-in-a-while shopper who only goes to Erewhon for certain specialty items not found elsewhere, this is one grocery store membership program that's never worth it.