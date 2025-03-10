The Trendy Grocery Store Membership Program That's Almost Never Worth It

If you're interested in membership at Erewhon, you have a few options. The Café Membership is $100 per year (or $10 per month) and grants access to one free drink at the Tonic Bar each month, discounts on certain partner lifestyle brands, priority access to special collections or promotions, and $1 back in points for every $10 you spend. Meanwhile, a full membership costs $200 a year (or $20 per month) and includes all those benefits plus member pricing on certain store items, free delivery on orders of $150 or more, and a free second person on the membership.

The points earned through membership aren't the same as cash; they only apply to certain items, excluding tax, shipping, and discounts, and certain Erewhon-brand items are not eligible. While members get one free smoothie per month in addition to other discounts, café members pay between $8.33 and $10 per month, and store members pay $16.67-$20 per month, which is less than one smoothie might cost out of pocket.

Everyone's shopping preferences and prices they're willing to pay differ, but membership is likely to only be valuable to those who frequently spend a considerable amount of money at Erewhon anyway. If the promotions, special events, and lifestyle products are a major draw for you, membership may be appealing. However, for a casual, once-in-a-while shopper who only goes to Erewhon for certain specialty items not found elsewhere, this is one grocery store membership program that's never worth it.