The Simple Way To Make Shaved Ice At Home (Without A Fancy Machine)

Craving a bowl of refreshing shaved ice but not looking to shell out at a dessert shop, or invest in a fancy specialized machine? Good news: You can easily recreate this frosty treat at home with tools you already have.

The easiest method is actually crushing, not shaving your ice. Toss some ice cubes into a sturdy freezer ziplock bag, then smash them using a mallet or rolling pin. For best results, use a hardwood mallet, like this polished beechwood Eparé Ice Mallet, that smashes the ice without obliterating it.

The time to actually shave your ice with a grater is when you're making milk-based shaved ice like Korean bingsu. Mix milk with a bit of corn syrup, then freeze it in a plastic container (not glass — milk expands!). After a few hours, use a standard cheese grater to shave the frozen block into soft, snowy flakes. Do note that this method will not work as well for purely water-based shaved ice, because the block of ice will be harder, and less shave-able.

If you prefer the speediest at-home shaved ice, and have a blender, you can of course always opt for the shaved ice blender method to transform ice cubes into frozen flakes in seconds.