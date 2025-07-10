The Simple Way To Make Shaved Ice At Home (Without A Fancy Machine)
Craving a bowl of refreshing shaved ice but not looking to shell out at a dessert shop, or invest in a fancy specialized machine? Good news: You can easily recreate this frosty treat at home with tools you already have.
The easiest method is actually crushing, not shaving your ice. Toss some ice cubes into a sturdy freezer ziplock bag, then smash them using a mallet or rolling pin. For best results, use a hardwood mallet, like this polished beechwood Eparé Ice Mallet, that smashes the ice without obliterating it.
The time to actually shave your ice with a grater is when you're making milk-based shaved ice like Korean bingsu. Mix milk with a bit of corn syrup, then freeze it in a plastic container (not glass — milk expands!). After a few hours, use a standard cheese grater to shave the frozen block into soft, snowy flakes. Do note that this method will not work as well for purely water-based shaved ice, because the block of ice will be harder, and less shave-able.
If you prefer the speediest at-home shaved ice, and have a blender, you can of course always opt for the shaved ice blender method to transform ice cubes into frozen flakes in seconds.
Inspired global toppings for your freshly-shaved ice
Now that you've crushed the ice, it's time to explore the fun part — toppings. Around the world, almost every culture that deals with heat or summer has a version of shaved ice that reflects local ingredients and tastes.
If you are inspired by Korean bingsu and Japanese kakigori, start simple by drizzling some condensed milk on your shaved ice. Add sliced mango, strawberries, or pineapple for a juicy bite, or cereal like Fruity Pebbles for something crunchier. In Japan and Korea it's also popular to toss on some Adzuki beans, also known as red mung beans, for a deeper flavor.
In South America condensed milk is also a standard shaved ice topping. In Guatemala a frozen granizada is usually topped with condensed milk, tamarind, and sweet potatoes. In Costa Rica they combine the ice and condensed milk with a cola syrup.
For those inspired by Filipino-style halo-halo, and ready for a more savory shaved ice, shredded cheese or sweet corn are tried-and-delicious options. It's also popular to add fluffy white bread as a topping in the Philippines to create an almost custard-like texture.
And of course, regardless of where your topping inspiration is coming from, there is always the option of boozy shaved ice — drizzle your shaved ice with a splash of rum, liqueur, or a sweet liquor for a refreshing cocktail twist.