How To Know When To Avoid Ordering Food From A Street Vendor

Street vendors and food trucks are a fun way to get lunch, whether you're traveling or just looking for something to eat on your lunch break. You don't have to live in one of the 14 best food cities in the world to find street vendors slinging all sorts of delicious dishes, either. There's at least one taco truck, noodle stand, or plate lunch vendor in nearly every American town.

If you're lucky enough to be in a town with a collection of vendors, you can find yourself in a festive outdoor dining setting. But summer party vibes aren't the only thing you can catch from a street food vendor. Food poisoning from street food is an all-too-common occurrence, especially if you're an adventurous eater and have an affinity for one of the 15 different styles of Mexican tacos, sushi rolls, or veggie wraps often served at food trucks.

Street vendors are regulated by local and state health officials and have to adhere to health standards, but that doesn't mean that every food truck will follow the rules. Just like in regular restaurants, sometimes street vendors don't properly handle food. Food can be left out too long and grow bacteria, could be exposed to too many passers-by, washed with contaminated water, or made in unhygienic conditions. It pays to know when to avoid ordering food from a street vendor and what red flags to watch out for the next time you venture out for a street-side bite to eat.