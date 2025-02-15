How To Know When To Avoid Ordering Food From A Street Vendor
Street vendors and food trucks are a fun way to get lunch, whether you're traveling or just looking for something to eat on your lunch break. You don't have to live in one of the 14 best food cities in the world to find street vendors slinging all sorts of delicious dishes, either. There's at least one taco truck, noodle stand, or plate lunch vendor in nearly every American town.
If you're lucky enough to be in a town with a collection of vendors, you can find yourself in a festive outdoor dining setting. But summer party vibes aren't the only thing you can catch from a street food vendor. Food poisoning from street food is an all-too-common occurrence, especially if you're an adventurous eater and have an affinity for one of the 15 different styles of Mexican tacos, sushi rolls, or veggie wraps often served at food trucks.
Street vendors are regulated by local and state health officials and have to adhere to health standards, but that doesn't mean that every food truck will follow the rules. Just like in regular restaurants, sometimes street vendors don't properly handle food. Food can be left out too long and grow bacteria, could be exposed to too many passers-by, washed with contaminated water, or made in unhygienic conditions. It pays to know when to avoid ordering food from a street vendor and what red flags to watch out for the next time you venture out for a street-side bite to eat.
Red flags to watch for when ordering food from a street vendor
Unsanitary food prep and storage is one of the main sources of contamination in street vendor food, contamination that can lead to illness and hospitalization. Look for signs of unsanitary conditions as a red flag at street vendors and walk away if food prep areas or the food itself is suspicious or dirty. Pre-made food, like packaged salads, and food that's pre-assembled, like skewers, are more street vendor red flags, because there's a chance they've been sitting out longer. Avoid picking up these grab-and-go, somewhat fresh-style food options at street vendors — especially anything under a warming oven.
Seafood is another food group to avoid altogether if you're concerned about ordering food from a street vendor. The reason is just that seafood is more sensitive to spoilage, and is usually at a higher risk for bacterial contamination than other food. At a Vietnamese-style food truck, for instance, go for a noodle dish and opt to make your shrimp summer rolls with a side of peanut sauce at home.
Fresh vegetables, fruits, and fruit smoothie-style drinks are also red flag foods at street vendors – that's why taco trucks end up on the list of foods to inspect closely. While the meat and tortillas might be fried, garnishes like chopped tomatoes and cilantro are often pre-cut and fresh. Bacteria could start growing on these fresh ingredients if they're not stored properly.