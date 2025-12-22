Whether you prefer chocolate chip cookies over snickerdoodles, or crisp crinkle biscuits over gingerbread men, one thing is certain: cookies are delicious. What's far less certain is the process of making them. Preparing a batch of cookies often involves a seemingly endless list of choices. Chef Jacques Torres, for example, swears by blending bread and cake flour for his sweets. Other bakers mix an extra egg yolk into their dough, a step that leads to the chewiest, gooiest cookies. Among all these cookie quandaries, one question remains surprisingly unsolved. Butter or oil: Which fat gives you the best cookies?

For most cookie recipes, you can use either butter or oil as the primary fat component, and both will yield a good result. However, there are some clear differences between the two, and, depending on your preference in taste and texture, you might prefer one over the other. Butter will generally yield richer-tasting cookies with a fluffier texture, while oil tends to produce moister cookies that have a flatter structure. To better under which fat works best for your baking needs, let's explore the full differences between oil and butter.