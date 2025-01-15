For The Chewiest Cookies, Don't Skip This One Extra Step

Baking is more science than art. Each aspect of a cookie, cake, or tart is precisely calculated to yield exact results. Adding just a touch too much or too little of one ingredient could sour a whole recipe. So making any alteration whatsoever is risky business. This being said, sometimes risks are worth it, especially if you seek to bake a chewier cookie (perhaps of the chocolate chip variety). For many, achieving the perfect cookie texture is beyond difficult. A few too many minutes in the oven can result in hard cookies, and even slightly over-mixing the dough can ruin your baked goods and turn a soft cookie into a tough tooth chipper. So what can you do to ensure a perfectly chewy cookie? Well, you might want to look to your yolks.

Adding one additional yolk to your recipe can yield a better and softer cookie. Now, yolks play a key role in baking. Not only to they work as a magnificent emulsifier, blending oil- and water-based ingredients to form a homogenous dough, but they are also high in fat and nutrients that keep your cookies from drying out. Additionally, yolks can make your cookies more rich in flavor. Now you'll want to make sure to not add too many yolks, as this can make your dough too wet to properly bake and will lead to dense, rubbery results. And this will not work for all recipes. Some cookies, such as gingerbread, especially the kind used to make next-level gingerbread houses, should have more structure, and should therefore not be tinkered with. Otherwise, you might want to give this tip a go.