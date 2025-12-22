Shoppers Are Raving About Costco's Pantry Storage Staple: 'They Hold Almost Anything!'
Anyone looking to organize a kitchen needs to head to Costco pronto for its iDesign Stacking Open Front Pantry Bins. It's a budget-friendly storage solution that Costco customers can't get enough of. The clear plastic bins come in an eight-piece set that stack on top of each other for maximum storage space. They also have an open-front design, so it's easy to see and grab what's inside. The set includes four extra-large bins and four medium bins. They're ideal for organizing loose pantry items and grouping items by type. They can also maximize a small pantry, a deep pantry, or a pantry that has limited space because it's already nearly full. Instead of having a bunch of food boxes taking up space, use the bins to organize foods like granola bars or chip bags, so it's easier to grab a snack without rummaging around. The bigger size works well for grouping large drink bottles.
One Costco shopper wrote in a review on the product page, "I can see what I need and just grab it or gently lift the top bin... without disassembling anything." Many reviewers found the bins useful, with one even noting "they hold almost anything!" However, a number of customers felt the price was too high for the quality, saying that the plastic is on the thinner side. "The grooves that hold them in place are small. A little bump could knock a bin off and scatter the contents," says a reviewer.
How Costco products can organize your pantry
For the ultimate organized pantry on a budget, Costco has a number of DIY storage solutions for making kitchens look instantly more organized. Combine the pantry bins with iDesign Kitchen Bins set, a four-piece set that includes a holder made to fit soda cans and canned goods perfectly. These bins can also be used in the freezer for tasks like dividing different types of meat or organizing frozen bags of food. They even have little feet on the bottom to help with airflow, which can keep foods fresher.
You could even add a six-piece set of iDesign Linus Deep Storage Bins, which have built-in handles that make them perfect for quick organization. Use these bins to organize meal prep by grouping types of foods for recipes together. Another idea is to use the bins to organize canned foods by expiration date, with the oldest going in the front. For organizing cereal, grains, rice, and more, you need to ditch your plastic food storage containers. Instead, try the OXO SoftWorks Countertop Food Dispenser. It easily and neatly dispenses foods with a non-slip spring-loaded lever. It even has a removable tray so crumbs don't go flying all over the pantry.