Shoppers Are Raving About Costco's Pantry Storage Staple: 'They Hold Almost Anything!'

Anyone looking to organize a kitchen needs to head to Costco pronto for its iDesign Stacking Open Front Pantry Bins. It's a budget-friendly storage solution that Costco customers can't get enough of. The clear plastic bins come in an eight-piece set that stack on top of each other for maximum storage space. They also have an open-front design, so it's easy to see and grab what's inside. The set includes four extra-large bins and four medium bins. They're ideal for organizing loose pantry items and grouping items by type. They can also maximize a small pantry, a deep pantry, or a pantry that has limited space because it's already nearly full. Instead of having a bunch of food boxes taking up space, use the bins to organize foods like granola bars or chip bags, so it's easier to grab a snack without rummaging around. The bigger size works well for grouping large drink bottles.

One Costco shopper wrote in a review on the product page, "I can see what I need and just grab it or gently lift the top bin... without disassembling anything." Many reviewers found the bins useful, with one even noting "they hold almost anything!" However, a number of customers felt the price was too high for the quality, saying that the plastic is on the thinner side. "The grooves that hold them in place are small. A little bump could knock a bin off and scatter the contents," says a reviewer.