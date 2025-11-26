The DIY Storage Solution Making Kitchens Look Instantly More Organized

When it comes to kitchen organization, it's fairly easy to keep your cabinets tidy with stackable wire racks, or declutter your pantry by decanting your favorite snacks and cooking supplies into uniform containers. However, kitchens are frequently some of the most active and occupied spaces in the home. Not only do families gather there to share meals, they're also often a kind of administrative hub that collects various types of paperwork, including monthly utility bills, coupons, and greeting cards.

Though your fridge and a handful of magnets might be able to keep clutter at bay for a bit, most homes could seriously benefit from a more robust kitchen command center to keep things running smoothly. These areas usually feature hooks for coats, bags, and keys, a mat for shoes, and a spacious pinboard to hold grocery lists, permission slips, photographs, and more. Currently, linen pinboards are all the rage because they're less utilitarian than their cork cousins, bringing a little warmth and softness to your space.

Since these pinboards are frequently a little pricey, the most affordable option is to make one yourself. All you need is a thrifted picture frame, a frameless cardboard, and some undyed linen fabric. Simply cut the cork to fit inside your frame, cover it with the linen (glue or staple into place), and glue it into the frame linen-side out. Hang it like you would any other picture frame, and use brass or silver thumbtacks or pin clips to get your paperwork organized.