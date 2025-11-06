Why Costco Customers Can't Get Enough Of This Budget-Friendly Kitchen Storage Solution

Costco shoppers have found the fix for messy fridges and it costs less than giving up and ordering a takeout dinner instead. The Costco iDesign four-piece kitchen bin set has rightfully become a bit of a fan favorite, thanks to its ability to turn pure fridge chaos into cleanliness and order. At $28.99 per pack, the multiple piece set even comes with a holder meant specifically for soda cans — talk about organized!

As it turns out, fans are loving them, with some noting that the bins are of pretty good quality and are quite sturdy and heavy duty too. They are undoubtedly one of many creative ways to organize your fridge, but they're also a reminder that storage bins aren't just for practical storing — there's so much more value to them. They have a way of making your fridge appear calmer, allowing you to feel more in control of what's actually in there, reducing your chances of wasting food. And you can even get more creative with the bins, using them beyond the fridge to organize your cupboards and pantries, or even outside the kitchen for the likes of craft supplies, kids' snacks, and even in bathroom drawers.

There's just one catch. A few reviewers have noted that the bins' small feet often get caught on shelf edges, which makes them tricky to slide in and out. However, for most, that's a tiny flaw in an otherwise pretty near to perfect storage system.