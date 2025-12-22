Why You Might Want To Inspect Raw Fish In Front Of A Light Before Making Sushi At Home

Choosing the wrong rice, overdoing the wasabi, using day-old nori... there are plenty of common mistakes that will ruin homemade sushi, but there's one that takes the cake. Before you start slicing up raw fish for sushi or sashimi at home, it's a smart move to shed some literal light on your dinner (queasy readers, you might want to brace yourselves here). Sushi parasites are an unfortunate reality, and it's important to check that your fish is parasite free before you start making spicy salmon rolls at home (pro tip: "sushi grade" isn't an officially regulated food safety category, so you'll want to double-check your fish no matter how high-quality it may be). Thankfully, checking for parasites is as simple as taking a moment to glance "through" the fish while holding it up to a light source.

Sushi worms — also known as herring worms or Anisakis — are increasingly abundant in fish sold for sushi. To make sure the fish you're using to prepare at-home sushi is safe, you'll need to "candle" it. This term simply means to hold each piece of fish up to a bright light. This allows you to look for herring worms in the fish, as the light shines through the slightly-translucent flesh. You'll know a herring worm when you see one — they're small, colorless worms that are often in a coil shape. They're small, but not so small that you'll struggle to see them. If you develop anisakiasis — meaning, you ingest the Anisakis parasite and become sick — your symptoms may vary in intensity (though they are usually similar to those of food poisoning), but the parasite can't survive in the human body for long.