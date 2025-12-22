The Simple Trick For Telling If A Seafood Meal Will Be Any Good At A Steakhouse

Just to address the elephant in the room, there are plenty of reasons why a person might wind up at a steakhouse in want of something other than the headlining protein. Maybe they don't eat red meat, maybe they just aren't in the mood for beef, or maybe the whole outing, for them, is more about the company than whatever's on the menu. And even if they aren't going to indulge in a chateaubriand or a filet mignon, one would expect the alternatives to be on par with those cuts. But sometimes, you don't really know what's going to be great until it's on the plate in front of you.

However, there is one hint that's more likely than most to indicate the seriousness of a steakhouse's fish. If a restaurant serves a show-stopping seafood tower — that tiered homage to Poseidon and all of his delectable subjects — it likely has a good aquaculture connection. See, you can't skimp on a seafood tower. Its oysters, clams, lobster, shrimp, and crudo must all be of notable quality to display to guests. Nobody would bother arranging it on multi-level beds of ice otherwise. Its presence alone is evidence of respectable marine product sourcing, as well as a fair prediction that said provider will be selling good salmon, branzino, or whatever the catch of the day may be, as well.