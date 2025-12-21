Avoid Buying This Popular Steak Cut At Walmart: Here's Why
This may come as no surprise, but steak is incredibly popular in the United States. Yes, despite the rise of vegan meat alternatives, beef has remained readily available and popular over the past decade. Thanks to inflation and various other economic woes, however, beef prices have been rising steadily in the 2020s — steak in particular went up 54% between 2020 and 2025, according to Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis (FRED) data. It's now more important than ever to know where to get the best deals on steak, but does this actually include Walmart, one of the biggest budet stores in the United States? Not necessarily, depending on the cut you're after.
Keep in mind that customer opinions vary, as does steak quality, depending on how it's cut and stored. We also previously selected Walmart over Aldi for steaks in terms of quality, despite Aldi being cheaper overall. But despite Walmart having a decent selection of beef cuts (the options available can vary by location), you may want to steer clear of the retailer's top sirloin. You should always inspect meat yourself in the store before purchasing, but if customer reviews are to be believed, the top sirloin misses the mark by a landslide. Customers have called out everything from poor coloring and texture to the flavor itself being off. And, when it comes to bad steak, no amount of money saved might make this one worthwhile.
What customers say about Walmart's top sirloin steaks
Walmart's top sirloin comes in a few different options, all of which have failed to impress consumers. The Angus beef choice top sirloin has the highest ratings, with four stars overall on the retail site, but a closer look at more recent 2025 reviews suggests these higher ratings may be outdated. Multiple customers say the meat was off-color and dry, with others declaring their purchase a waste of time.
Customer reviews on Walmart Business for the top sirloin family pack likewise average an underwhelming 3.8 out of 5 stars. Customers praised the low cost but noted that much of the meat was inedible. One review posted in March 2025 even compared the meat to fake food, saying they found it tasteless, dry, and not tasting like the real thing. Even Walmart's own Marketside grass-fed top sirloin steak falls flat. Reviews on the store's retail site give this option just 2.9 stars, with 43% of reviewers giving it the worst rating. As one customer put it, "this is an insult to grass fed steaks." Negative reviews haven't just been limited to the top sirloin either. One customer took to Facebook saying that they bought multiple Walmart thin cut steaks and "all of them smelled like rotten meat." Other customers pointed out Walmart's lower-grade meat and said better value could be found at local butcher shops. Knowing which cuts of steak you should buy or avoid isn't just exclusive to Walmart though. It's worth taking your time in any store to evaluate your options carefully.