Avoid Buying This Popular Steak Cut At Walmart: Here's Why

This may come as no surprise, but steak is incredibly popular in the United States. Yes, despite the rise of vegan meat alternatives, beef has remained readily available and popular over the past decade. Thanks to inflation and various other economic woes, however, beef prices have been rising steadily in the 2020s — steak in particular went up 54% between 2020 and 2025, according to Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis (FRED) data. It's now more important than ever to know where to get the best deals on steak, but does this actually include Walmart, one of the biggest budet stores in the United States? Not necessarily, depending on the cut you're after.

Keep in mind that customer opinions vary, as does steak quality, depending on how it's cut and stored. We also previously selected Walmart over Aldi for steaks in terms of quality, despite Aldi being cheaper overall. But despite Walmart having a decent selection of beef cuts (the options available can vary by location), you may want to steer clear of the retailer's top sirloin. You should always inspect meat yourself in the store before purchasing, but if customer reviews are to be believed, the top sirloin misses the mark by a landslide. Customers have called out everything from poor coloring and texture to the flavor itself being off. And, when it comes to bad steak, no amount of money saved might make this one worthwhile.