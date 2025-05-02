Aldi Vs Walmart: Where Should You Buy Your Next Steak?

As part of their measures to keep overhead costs as low as possible, thus passing savings on to the consumer, neither Walmart nor Aldi staff butchers or meat specialists in-house so the identification of the source of the meat available came down to what was printed on the label, what is declared on the retailer's website, and the general consensus of the Reddit populous, which seems to span the gamut of beef expertise. I also happened to interview fellow shoppers during each visit.

"Oh, don't buy Aldi; it's garbage," said the knowledgeable gentleman at my side at the Walmart meat display case. I seized the opportunity to dig into this stinging condemnation. My source had been buying and cooking meat from Walmart for the last 20 years and sang the praises of the McClaren line of Black Angus. Although he had only purchased beef from Aldi a handful of times, he was proud to go on record stating that Walmart's steak could stand up to any major grocery store steak any day. A fellow shopper at Aldi claimed similar loyalty, but to Aldi's steaks, of course.

In the attempt to keep the playing field as level as possible, I pitted three popular cuts of steak, ribeye, sirloin, and New York strip from each store, comparing the McClaren Farms offerings from Walmart with equivalently-packaged (vacuum-sealed) and priced options from Aldi.