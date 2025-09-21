This Grocery Chain Is Coming For Aldi With Its Impressive Low Prices
If you're like most people, you probably shop where you feel you can get the most bang for your buck. This is how stores like Aldi have thrived in recent years, building followings thanks to great prices and decent quality store-brand items. But look out, Aldi, Lidl, WinCo, and other grocers with reputations for savings — in New England, a smaller chain has been building its own following thanks to great deals.
Market Basket is far from the largest grocery chain in America, with only 90 locations across just a smattering of states: Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Maine. It's not even the most unique grocery store in these states, but for now, its fandom is tangible in the region. Customers appreciate the store's low prices, friendly customer service, and '90s-esque interior.
So, just how do Market Basket's prices stack up? It's tough to compare exact pricing, since this can fluctuate by location, and Market Basket's deals also change weekly. However, a 2022 report from Grocery Dive shows that Market Basket topped the Retailer Preference Index among 69 grocers when it came to pricing amid widespread inflation. For comparison, Aldi came in second place, while WinCo placed third. A more recent report from The Boston Globe likewise compared five different regional supermarkets and found that Market Basket was indeed the cheapest in the Boston area, winning with the lowest prices on eight out of 10 popular items.
Market Basket offers weekly deals and a friendly shopping approach
You should always take stock of your pantry before any grocery store trip, but with Market Basket, you'll also want to check out the store's weekly flyer, which has rotating deals on items that are often already cheap compared to other stores. For many fans of Market Basket, it's not just about the low prices (although those are certainly still a big reason behind its popularity). There's a vibe and culture at the store that feels very genuine, with a no-frills approach that fans love, and a workforce that customers find friendly and helpful. While many stores have opted for self-checkout lanes, Market Basket sticks to hiring checkout attendants who are happy to assist customers.
This spirit of community and loyalty extends beyond a shopping experience as well. When Market Basket CEO Arthur T. Demoulas was fired in 2014, employees and customers alike joined forces in a massive protest and boycott until he was reinstated. Demoulas is seen as one of the driving forces behind many of the aforementioned factors that have earned Market Basket its loyal following. However, he has been ousted once more as of fall 2025. While this may mean that Market Basket's future is uncertain, the good news is that the store is expanding with new locations, and, for now, customers can still head there for some of the best grocery deals in the region.