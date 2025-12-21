5 Tasty Ways To Use French Fingerling Potatoes In Your Cooking

There are many different types of potatoes used across different dishes and cuisines. One variety in particular is known for its buttery, nutty flavor and finger-like shape: the small but mighty French fingerling potato. Often mistaken for new potatoes due to their size and shape, this fully matured vegetable is small in comparison to your standard russet or Yukon Gold potatoes, though French fingerlings are generally a little bigger than other fingerling types. They often have very thin, red skin and are golden yellow on the inside. It's unlikely that you'll come across them in your local grocery store as they're actually considered a specialty type of potato, grown for sale on a smaller scale compared to other types of cooking and baking potatoes.

This ingredient is highly lauded for its decadent flavor and textural qualities, as fingerlings are a variety of waxy potato. This kind of potato is slightly firm, and when cooked, it becomes creamy with a rich vegetal flavor that's prominent across various dishes, regardless of preparation. That said, this type of potato holds up well to a few different types of cooking methods , from roasting to boiling. You might opt to make crispy smashed potatoes, or prepare them as a tray bake with other vegetables. Fingerlings are also great cut in half and air-fried until crispy. You could even boil them in a one-pan, sauce-forward dish. Regardless, this ingredient is a nice change from the spuds you're likely used to, lending some variety to your weekly meal rotation. Here are five of our favorite ways to prepare French fingerling potatoes, whether you eat them on their own or as an accompaniment to other delicious dishes.