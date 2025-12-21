5 Tasty Ways To Use French Fingerling Potatoes In Your Cooking
There are many different types of potatoes used across different dishes and cuisines. One variety in particular is known for its buttery, nutty flavor and finger-like shape: the small but mighty French fingerling potato. Often mistaken for new potatoes due to their size and shape, this fully matured vegetable is small in comparison to your standard russet or Yukon Gold potatoes, though French fingerlings are generally a little bigger than other fingerling types. They often have very thin, red skin and are golden yellow on the inside. It's unlikely that you'll come across them in your local grocery store as they're actually considered a specialty type of potato, grown for sale on a smaller scale compared to other types of cooking and baking potatoes.
This ingredient is highly lauded for its decadent flavor and textural qualities, as fingerlings are a variety of waxy potato. This kind of potato is slightly firm, and when cooked, it becomes creamy with a rich vegetal flavor that's prominent across various dishes, regardless of preparation. That said, this type of potato holds up well to a few different types of cooking methods , from roasting to boiling. You might opt to make crispy smashed potatoes, or prepare them as a tray bake with other vegetables. Fingerlings are also great cut in half and air-fried until crispy. You could even boil them in a one-pan, sauce-forward dish. Regardless, this ingredient is a nice change from the spuds you're likely used to, lending some variety to your weekly meal rotation. Here are five of our favorite ways to prepare French fingerling potatoes, whether you eat them on their own or as an accompaniment to other delicious dishes.
Add fingerling potatoes to soup
Whether you decide to puree your cooked potatoes to create a bisque or rough cut them into pieces for a gazpacho, the nuttiness and creaminess of French fingerling potatoes holds up very well in soups. This can be attributed to their relative firmness, which prevents them from crumbling during the cooking process. These potatoes are distinctly flavorful on their own, but are also well suited for many types of dishes and seasoning profiles. That includes a wide range of stews and soups, whether a more classic, simple dish like chicken and vegetable soup, a creamy Italian potato and sausage stew, or a spicy Spanish soup starring chorizo.
French fingerlings will also work well in a chunky vegetable soup with various herbs and spices, especially when paired with ingredients that specifically elevate potato soup. This could lean toward a more autumnal flavor palate, featuring additions like pumpkin, rosemary, or squash, though fingerlings are also a welcome addition to summer soups like corn chowder. If you're looking for a more unique, lighter dish to try beyond the dense potato soups you may be used to, consider making a traditional Finnish soup called kesäkeitto. This dish features a standard base of water, a roux, and vegetables like small onions and green peas, but makes the fingerlings the star. It has a unique white color because of the creamy base and incorporation of white pepper.
Roast your fingerling potatoes
Another tasty way to prepare French fingerling potatoes is by roasting them. Depending on how long you roast your spuds, they'll end up with a soft center while the skins crisp up nicely. Delicious served as the main feature or equally enjoyed as a side dish, this cooked veggie is complemented by a wide range of fresh herbs like dill and parsley or a squeeze of lemon juice for brightness.
Due to their size and delicate skin, parboiling your fingerlings could lend to a better texture, as this technique reduces the risk of overcooking them. Though not to worry if you find you've accidentally over-boiled your fingerlings. Simply take your pot of boiled potatoes and drain them over a colander, then place your potatoes back in the pot over heat and stir briefly. Reintroducing a little heat into your overly boiled potatoes will help wick away unwanted moisture. Additionally, for those who like to meal prep ahead of a big party, it's best not to refrigerate your potatoes after boiling. Either leave them at room temperature for no more than two hours and reheat them before serving, or make them right before your meal. This is because refrigeration can negatively affect their flavor and texture.
In many cases you needn't season French fingerlings for roasting with much more than salt, pepper, and oil, but there are many ways to elevate them. You may experiment with curry or chili powder spice blends, or roast them alongside other complementary vegetables. For richer, more flavorful roasted potatoes, consider adding duck fat partway through cooking.
Turn them into crispy smashed potatoes
When considering ways to up your potato game, take roasted spuds a step further, as fingerling potatoes are one of the best kinds for crispy smashed potatoes. The shallow distance to this vegetable's core allows their flesh to take on flavor much more easily than standard baking potatoes, which can be quite cumbersome and time-consuming to work with.
When you go to prepare your crispy smashed potatoes, add baking soda to the water you plan to parboil them with, as this will help draw out starch and encourage even more crunch. After boiling, toss your fingerlings with some freshly grated parmesan, then get to smashing and roasting. Once cooked, they hold their shape well and add a nice bite to any meal.
You can introduce further flavor to your fingerlings by dousing them with white wine vinegar and lemon juice after they've cooled. Or consider tossing them in chives and a creamy dressing for a quintessential potato salad with a delectably crispy texture. And if folding your crispy fingerlings in with dressing isn't quite hearty enough for you, there are other ways to make the most of your creation. Use these smashed spuds to top a chunky beef stew or serve them alongside chicken salad or even grilled fish like salmon or sea bass. The opportunities for tasty combinations are endless.
Braise your fingerling potatoes
Some chefs prefer to cook French fingerlings in a sauce, or more generally aim to use a wet-heat method. Fingerling potatoes are especially delicious braised and tend to handle this cooking method better than other potato varieties out there as they are small and cook quickly. Not only this, but their skin is thin and delicious when cooked, saving prep time as you won't need to peel them. Braising your potatoes will also allow more flavor to penetrate the vegetables themselves, whilst ensuring a balanced cook time and soft, tender texture.
To get a good amount of color on your potatoes before you add your liquid, it's best to cut them in half and pan sear them off in a little oil and butter before adding your meat or veggie stock and putting them in the oven to finish cooking. It's important to note that veggies tend to cook through faster than meat during this initial step, so watch them carefully so as to not overcook the spuds before adding your liquid. This style of cooking is perfect for making French fingerlings that are especially rich in flavor, partly thanks to the slightly caramelized result due to the slow reduction of the broth, creating a nice glaze and irresistible end product.
Air-fry fingerling potatoes
If you're in a rush and looking for a snack to tide you over before dinner or a side dish to round off a bigger meal, sliced air-fried fingerling potatoes are a fabulous way to make use of this veggie. Not to mention, they can be ready in as little as 20 minutes. The great thing about this dish is that it is endlessly customizable. For one, you may decide to toss your potatoes in with a mixture of common kitchen spices, like paprika, garlic and onion powder, black pepper, and salt, or opt for a combination of dried herbs. Even store-bought seasoning packets can work great here. Make sure to toss in these seasonings alongside a bit of oil before chucking the spuds into the air fryer for a quick cook.
Once you've made your crispy air-fried potato slices or wedges, serve them alongside a variety of different dipping sauces. These potatoes pair effortlessly well with a sauce like chimichurri, for example. Featuring the richness of olive oil with an acidic bite of wine vinegar and freshness from parsley, this dipping sauce gets a burst of spice from red chile flakes or jalapeños. These flavors join forces with the buttery, nuttiness of French fingerling potatoes, making this duo a decadent no-brainer. If you're after something a little more familiar and comfort-food-oriented, honey mustard or a homemade ranch are also delicious with air-fried fingerlings.