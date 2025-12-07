For The Best Crispy Smashed Potatoes, Reach For These Types

In perfecting any potato variety, however, the first step in the process is boiling your potatoes. They need to be cooked until tender, when a fork can slip in easily but the potato itself still holds its shape. That resistance is key, because it means the potato will have the essential outside crispy texture.

When it comes to smashing and roasting, any oil can do the job, but some fats are better to cook potatoes in than others. The oil is essential; the fat creeps into the edges, making the potatoes crispy and golden. Then there's the smash itself, which doesn't need to be a dramatic beating up — just a steady press down with the bottom of a glass or your spatula will do the job of making the potato flat but still with some depth.

There is nothing is better than deliciously crispy potatoes. To ensure they really crisp up to perfection, make sure they are given space in the oven. If you cram them together, they'll steam and go soft, and that goes for any variety. Finally, if you don't have the luxury of choice, the rule is that the smallest potatoes in the bag will generally crisp up best.