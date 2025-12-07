For The Best Crispy Smashed Potatoes, Reach For These Types
In the quest for the perfect crispy smashed potatoes, some potatoes practically volunteer for the job. Yukon Golds are definitely among the loudest in that crowd. However, there are pretty big differences between types of potatoes, which is important to understand. For example, compared to others, russet potatoes actually have a low moisture content, which means they get very crispy right away. Yukon Gold potatoes have a high water content that makes them a bit creamier. But, to their advantage, Yukons have thinner skins; they can crisp up beautifully, even while keeping a bit of a creamier center — it's the best of both worlds.
Outside of the classic russet-versus-Yukon debate, there are other potatoes that also work well getting smashed. Out of those, baby red potatoes are an interesting choice because they have a thicker skin which will create a thicker crust in the oven, recreating an overall sturdier bite that can hold onto seasoning well. Fingerling potatoes, as the name suggests, take a completely different approach due to their shape. They are long and narrow, so once pressed, they'll give a bit of unpredictability in their shape. If we're being experimental, let's give purple potatoes a moment too. Just the thought of these beautifully colored smashed potatoes with their earthy taste is a bit of a show-stopper when hosting.
How to boost crispiness in any potato variety
In perfecting any potato variety, however, the first step in the process is boiling your potatoes. They need to be cooked until tender, when a fork can slip in easily but the potato itself still holds its shape. That resistance is key, because it means the potato will have the essential outside crispy texture.
When it comes to smashing and roasting, any oil can do the job, but some fats are better to cook potatoes in than others. The oil is essential; the fat creeps into the edges, making the potatoes crispy and golden. Then there's the smash itself, which doesn't need to be a dramatic beating up — just a steady press down with the bottom of a glass or your spatula will do the job of making the potato flat but still with some depth.
There is nothing is better than deliciously crispy potatoes. To ensure they really crisp up to perfection, make sure they are given space in the oven. If you cram them together, they'll steam and go soft, and that goes for any variety. Finally, if you don't have the luxury of choice, the rule is that the smallest potatoes in the bag will generally crisp up best.