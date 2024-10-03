How Long You Can Safely Leave Eggs Out At Room Temperature

It's early morning and you've scrambled up a couple of eggs to go with that blessed eye-opener, coffee. Somehow, you forgot to return the egg carton to the fridge and it's still sitting out after breakfast. Or perhaps you're leaving a few eggs on the counter to warm to room temperature for a clever upgrade to your chocolate chip cookie batter. Whatever the case, the question is, are the eggs that have been sitting out still safe to eat?

The good news is eggs can sit out for quite a while before you need to worry: two hours, to be precise, according to the USDA. The bad news is you'll need to be careful not to leave them out of the fridge for longer, as harmful bacteria can penetrate eggshells and quickly propagate in warm eggs, risking illness. The USDA notes that various factors can impact the two-hour guideline, including how the eggs were stored and prepared before you bought them, whether they're raw or hard-boiled, and whether you've washed them. Since most farms and retail stores in the U.S. are careful about egg handling and storage, condition questions prior to setting them on the counter are largely related to how they're treated once they leave the store. As a rule, eggs should be refrigerated as soon as you get home from grocery shopping to prevent early spoilage. Remember to wash your hands whenever handling raw eggs as well.