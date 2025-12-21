Why Hanging Kitchen Towels On The Oven Door Is Unsafe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Keeping a tidy kitchen is a must for any home. Whether through cleaning hacks to help declutter or tips for removing soap scum from kitchen sinks, there are tons of helpful ways to assist. However, anyone hanging their dish towels on the oven might want to think twice. While it might seem like an easy way to add some cozy decor to a kitchen, this might be counterproductive. Hanging the towel from the oven not only creates a potential fire hazard but also a possible source for pathogen cross-contamination in the home. To that, there are better storage options for kitchen towels, as they're a solid choice in personalizing the home — not to mention handy for cleaning and handling hot items.

Firstly, the dish towel is a hub for harmful microbes. Depending on the kitchen, this is influenced by dish towels touching the floor whenever the oven door opens. Even for those who regularly disinfect and sanitize the kitchen, the floor is one of many places germs hang out. Additionally, that towel is likely being used to dry dishes — but, of course. Hanging it back up after doing so could be bad news, as the combination of leftover moisture and the oven's warmth could generate harmful bacteria. Hanging on the oven handle also subjects dish towels to high temperatures and cooking debris. This includes grease spatter, which, when combined with oven heat and a dish rag, could cause spontaneous combustion, leading to a possible kitchen fire.