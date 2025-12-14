This Natural Cleaning Tip Removes Soap Scum From Kitchen Sinks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you are a fan of natural cleaning products, you may have considered lemon juice or vinegar in the kitchen. But did you know that one of the cheapest, simplest, and most effective tools for scrubbing stubborn soap scum from a sink is the pumice stone? Not the one in your bathroom cupboard that you use every summer to get your feet sandal-ready, but pumice stones made specifically for housework.

Pumice is actually a stone that is formed from dried volcanic lava. Thanks to its gritty texture and natural abrasiveness, it can break through mineral deposits, baked-on food, and soap scum more effectively than a sponge. A pumice stone can be used on surfaces throughout the house, but it is especially good at removing stubborn grime that can build up in your ceramic or porcelain kitchen sink. All you need is water and a little patience. To use it, start by soaking the pumice stone in water for a few minutes, and make sure the sink is wet. Then use a gentle, circular motion to work over grime and stains until they start to lift. Once all the grime is gone, rinse the sink out with water to remove any pumice residue, and you will be left with a gleaming kitchen sink.