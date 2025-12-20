Tequila Is The Unexpected Poaching Liquid Your Fruit Needs

Poaching fruit is incredibly easy and makes a great dessert—or even a delicious breakfast, if you like. You can make a variety of flavor combinations using just about any fruit and liquid. You can poach fruit in tea, coffee, or wine, but if you haven't tried tequila, you're missing out on a flavorful treat you didn't know you needed.

Tequila pairs very well with savory ingredients for an infused cocktail with a robust flavor, though when it comes to poaching fruit, the results are decadent yet delicate, and just a touch boozy. Poaching involves submerging food (in this case, fruit, but you can also do it with eggs, fish, vegetables, or even a surprisingly delicious chicken), and cooking it gently over low heat, so the proteins don't seize up. When it comes to poaching fruit, the result is moist, evenly cooked, and so tender you can eat it with a spoon. When poaching with tequila, you get to enjoy the delicious combination of the earthiness of the alcohol and the sweetness of the fruit.