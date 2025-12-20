Tequila Is The Unexpected Poaching Liquid Your Fruit Needs
Poaching fruit is incredibly easy and makes a great dessert—or even a delicious breakfast, if you like. You can make a variety of flavor combinations using just about any fruit and liquid. You can poach fruit in tea, coffee, or wine, but if you haven't tried tequila, you're missing out on a flavorful treat you didn't know you needed.
Tequila pairs very well with savory ingredients for an infused cocktail with a robust flavor, though when it comes to poaching fruit, the results are decadent yet delicate, and just a touch boozy. Poaching involves submerging food (in this case, fruit, but you can also do it with eggs, fish, vegetables, or even a surprisingly delicious chicken), and cooking it gently over low heat, so the proteins don't seize up. When it comes to poaching fruit, the result is moist, evenly cooked, and so tender you can eat it with a spoon. When poaching with tequila, you get to enjoy the delicious combination of the earthiness of the alcohol and the sweetness of the fruit.
Choosing the right fruit to poach in tequilla
While you can poach a wide range of fruits, common choices include peaches, pears, and apples. For a great pairing, consider using pears. The delicate flavor will absorb the strong taste of tequila, and the firm texture makes it ideal for poaching without getting mushy. Plus, the fruit's distinctive shape creates a striking dessert — especially when drizzled with a complementary sauce. Chocolate pairs great with tequila, and turning it into a delicate chocolate sauce with a spicy kick creates a dessert with a complex flavor that reflects tequila's Mexican heritage.
If you're worried about getting drunk from your tequila-poached fruit, you'd have to eat quite a few to actually feel a buzz. But keep in mind, some alcohol will remain. While cooking, the liquid longer will burn off more alcohol; be careful—poach the fruit too long, and it will turn into a mushy mess. Pears, for example, need about 15 to 30 minutes to poach properly, depending on the size and ripeness, leaving about 35% alcohol after half an hour. For an extra layer of flavor, you can also enhance the poaching liquid with spices like cinnamon or star anise, citrus zest, or a touch of sugar or honey. Though the most important thing is making sure the fruit is properly cooked. To do this, simply insert a wooden skewer into the thickest part of the fruit. If you feel resistance, cook it a bit longer; if it's tender, it's ready to enjoy.