The process of infusing tequila is not as complex as you might think, but there are some tips for making sure you get the best results. To start, it helps to choose the right tequila. In general, blanco tequilas are perfect for infusing because they have a more neutral flavor profile than other tequilas. Think of it as a blank slate that won't overpower the ingredients you are adding. Tequilas that are 100% agave are also ideal for their higher quality and smooth taste.

Savory ingredients like bell peppers will add a vegetal, slightly sweet flavor while jalapeños or habaneros are a good choice for making cocktails with a kick like a spicy margarita. Simply slice your peppers, add them to the bottle of tequila (or, use a container like the Rabbit Liquor infusing decanter), seal tightly, and give it a good shake. Ground spices like cayenne, chili powder, or cumin also make great additions. To experiment with flavors you can always try a few pre-determined recipes from a box like Craftly's Tequila Infusion Kit for plant-based infusions.

If you don't have the time or the motivation to infuse your own tequila, you can always buy a variety that's already been infused. According to Jaime Salas, "Jose Cuervo Devil's Reserve plays on these sweet and spicy flavors, perfect for those looking for a tequila infused with a delectable sweet heat."