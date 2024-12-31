Infuse Your Tequila With Savory Ingredients For A New Take On Classic Cocktails
Tequila is a versatile spirit with complex flavors ranging from sweet, floral, and fruity, to earthy, spicy, and smoky. Whether you're mixing up the perfect margarita, a tequila sunrise, or a simple ranch water, this Mexican alcohol complements a wide variety of refreshing cocktails. But the intricate tastes and aromas found in tequila also prime it for infusions using savory ingredients like peppers and spices.
Tequila expert Jaime Salas, head of advocacy for agave at the industry-leading Proximo Spirits, told Chowhound that when it comes to infusing your tequila, "Vegetables like bell pepper and jalapeño can bring a bright, spicy flavor to tequila and can be infused in the spirit to create a fresh take on established cocktails such as a margarita or michelada." In addition to spicing up your drink with a fresh pepper infusion, you can easily boost the flavor by incorporating various pantry seasonings. According to Salas, "Spices such as cayenne also infuse well with tequila, bringing a smokiness to the spirit." By following a few helpful tips and tricks for infusing your alcohol, you'll be well on your way toward mixing up a savory tequila cocktail any bartender would be proud to serve.
Tequila infusing tips and tricks
The process of infusing tequila is not as complex as you might think, but there are some tips for making sure you get the best results. To start, it helps to choose the right tequila. In general, blanco tequilas are perfect for infusing because they have a more neutral flavor profile than other tequilas. Think of it as a blank slate that won't overpower the ingredients you are adding. Tequilas that are 100% agave are also ideal for their higher quality and smooth taste.
Savory ingredients like bell peppers will add a vegetal, slightly sweet flavor while jalapeños or habaneros are a good choice for making cocktails with a kick like a spicy margarita. Simply slice your peppers, add them to the bottle of tequila (or, use a container like the Rabbit Liquor infusing decanter), seal tightly, and give it a good shake. Ground spices like cayenne, chili powder, or cumin also make great additions. To experiment with flavors you can always try a few pre-determined recipes from a box like Craftly's Tequila Infusion Kit for plant-based infusions.
If you don't have the time or the motivation to infuse your own tequila, you can always buy a variety that's already been infused. According to Jaime Salas, "Jose Cuervo Devil's Reserve plays on these sweet and spicy flavors, perfect for those looking for a tequila infused with a delectable sweet heat."