The 1970s Denver Brewery That 'Just Feels Like Home'
Popular for its music scene, Denver's atmosphere shifts into an even more festive landscape at night. Beyond the live music venues, different after-sundown hotspots stretch across the metropolis. For the best of both worlds, you can pair your wine with vinyl albums at a unique Denver spot, or, for a cozy experience over beer, you can soak up the friendly local spirit at this 1970s brewery that "just feels like home," according to one Redditor.
Walking into Bull & Bush Brewery's dimly lit interior is like stepping into a well-loved living room. There are brown leather couches for longer stays, an intimate patio for intimate hangouts, and a well-stocked bar that displays a fine number of libations. What adds to the homey vibe is the wall adorned with intriguing, framed artwork full of character. Some artifacts are straight from London's very own Old Bull & Bush that has been around since 1645, so the copycat pub has an authentic olde-English-style feel.
If you find yourself visiting more than once or twice, you might even spot some friendly faces, as this local favorite has a number of loyal patrons. It's great for quieter nights when you just want to loosen up or for hangouts when you actually want to hear each other without blaring music. And, of course, it helps the culinary experience itself is well worth the trip.
The Bull & Bush Brewery experience
It's basically a requirement to try Bull & Bush Brewery's house-brewed draft beers during your first visit. From permanent fixtures to seasonal offerings, there's something to try on each visit, including fruity ales, hoppy IPAs, crisp lagers, and even gentle wheats. Some locals might tell you the brewery has some of the greatest varieties around if you're looking for something unique and innovative. Beyond its presence as a dependable local drinking spot, it can be considered a brewery in the U.S. that's serving up awesome food, too. The prime rib sandwich seems to be a popular option among visitors, deservedly called The Bull's Pride. It has all the good stuff, including one of the foods Colorado is famous for: green chile.
Typical bar fare is also available, like tacos and fish and chips, which always go well with beer. For hearty patties, half-pound burgers take up a chunk of its menu. If you can, pay a visit on Wednesdays after 5 p.m. for burger night, when each burger on your tab comes with a free home brew. To snag even better deals — a dollar off selected drinks — you can swing by just in time for happy hour from Monday to Friday at 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. But if you want an elevated experience, watch out for events Bull & Bush Brewery hosts from time to time, and see how the people of Denver really party.