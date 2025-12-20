The 1970s Denver Brewery That 'Just Feels Like Home'

Popular for its music scene, Denver's atmosphere shifts into an even more festive landscape at night. Beyond the live music venues, different after-sundown hotspots stretch across the metropolis. For the best of both worlds, you can pair your wine with vinyl albums at a unique Denver spot, or, for a cozy experience over beer, you can soak up the friendly local spirit at this 1970s brewery that "just feels like home," according to one Redditor.

Walking into Bull & Bush Brewery's dimly lit interior is like stepping into a well-loved living room. There are brown leather couches for longer stays, an intimate patio for intimate hangouts, and a well-stocked bar that displays a fine number of libations. What adds to the homey vibe is the wall adorned with intriguing, framed artwork full of character. Some artifacts are straight from London's very own Old Bull & Bush that has been around since 1645, so the copycat pub has an authentic olde-English-style feel.

If you find yourself visiting more than once or twice, you might even spot some friendly faces, as this local favorite has a number of loyal patrons. It's great for quieter nights when you just want to loosen up or for hangouts when you actually want to hear each other without blaring music. And, of course, it helps the culinary experience itself is well worth the trip.