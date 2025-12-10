Pair Your Wine With Vinyl Albums At This Unique Denver Spot

So Sunday Vinyl has a gorgeous space, an astonishingly organized vinyl collection, delicious food, and gear that is 99% of any audiophile's end game. Thankfully, the wine bar's sommeliers also have excellent taste in music, attracting clientele with what they're spinning on any given night. On its socials, the establishment highlights the artists as if describing a bottle of wine's flavor profile. For example, in a post on Instagram for its weekly "Somm Selections" series, the bar shared the following about the album Homework by Daft Punk: "Daft Punk's debut album involves strong electropop beats that we've all come to know and love them for."

There's also something special about the tactile connection to music that vinyl brings to any listening session. It's intentional. You'll be putting on an album, listening to it, and letting it wash over you, not unlike when you taste a delicious glass of wine. Vinyl and wine, in that sense, are similar. They require your attention. You listen critically to music on a sound system that Sunday Vinyl provides, and when you're wine tasting, you're focused on the tannins and vintage. When combined, wine and vinyl are a special treat.

Several studies, including a 2017 study published in Food Science & Nutrition, even found that certain music paired with specific wine varieties can affect your tasting. Master of Wine Susan R. Lin wrote a thesis on how specific musical tempos and pitches can elevate your perception of certain wine characteristics. For example, high-tempo music can bring out the brightness in wine. Seems like a good experiment to conduct with yourself or some friends and family at a spot just like Sunday Vinyl (or at home with your personal collection).