What To Keep In Mind When Adding A Smart Lighting System To Your Kitchen

Kitchens, much like many other places around the home, are getting a heck of a lot smarter. You may already have an AI system in certain kitchen appliances, but upgrading the tech in your kitchen can even start at the smaller scale of lighting. There are different ways to upgrade your kitchen lighting, with one of those being to add a smart lighting system. This is only a benefit to you if you know what you're getting into, though, so it's best to consult an authority to see what to bear in mind before adding one to your home. Chowhound did exactly this.

Dara Greaney is the founder and CEO of LED Light Expert, an e-commerce lighting retailer. As an expert in light design and lighting fixtures, he didn't worry about brass tacks when it came to giving advice about smart lighting systems. For him, it all comes down to one basic question: "What is your end goal?" From there, he elaborates, "How does setting up smart lighting help you? Do you like talking to Alexa? Maybe [you] want dimming via an app or voice. Smart lights can be great, but they do require a bit of work to set up and maintain. Make sure you have a need before you jump in." It may seem intuitive, but considering these questions can help refine your choices when shopping for a lighting system — smart or otherwise.