What To Keep In Mind When Adding A Smart Lighting System To Your Kitchen
Kitchens, much like many other places around the home, are getting a heck of a lot smarter. You may already have an AI system in certain kitchen appliances, but upgrading the tech in your kitchen can even start at the smaller scale of lighting. There are different ways to upgrade your kitchen lighting, with one of those being to add a smart lighting system. This is only a benefit to you if you know what you're getting into, though, so it's best to consult an authority to see what to bear in mind before adding one to your home. Chowhound did exactly this.
Dara Greaney is the founder and CEO of LED Light Expert, an e-commerce lighting retailer. As an expert in light design and lighting fixtures, he didn't worry about brass tacks when it came to giving advice about smart lighting systems. For him, it all comes down to one basic question: "What is your end goal?" From there, he elaborates, "How does setting up smart lighting help you? Do you like talking to Alexa? Maybe [you] want dimming via an app or voice. Smart lights can be great, but they do require a bit of work to set up and maintain. Make sure you have a need before you jump in." It may seem intuitive, but considering these questions can help refine your choices when shopping for a lighting system — smart or otherwise.
What's step two of smart lighting?
As with any of the kitchen renovations you can make without tearing up your house, adding a smart lighting system will require some contemplation and shopping around to figure out what the best option for your home is. Once you've gotten past step one of Dara Greaney's advice and confirmed that a smart lighting system fits your wants and needs, there's still some work to do. Greaney doesn't leave you stranded in the aisles, though, and makes sure to provide some next steps in finding the right system for you.
Here, Greaney opts for a smooth, streamlined approach that prioritizes your own ease of use. "If you have a need, the next step is to pick a brand," he says. "You only want one app. If you have Govee elsewhere, then stick with that. The Feit app seems pretty good, and that is widely available. Avoid small or niche apps, as you may have trouble finding all the smart lights you want." This can also be a benefit to you in the future if you wish to install smart lights in other rooms down the road. With this approach, you can make sure that you're making smart choices about your smart lighting.