The Best Way To Upgrade Your Kitchen Lighting On A Tight Budget
Lighting is one of those things you may take for granted in your home, until you change it up. Anyone who's ever had to function under the glare of a harsh fluorescent light knows the stark difference good lighting makes — including in your kitchen, the heart of the home. This is one of those things that you likely have some control over, even as a renter. Kitchen renos, even just changing a countertop or backsplash, much less swapping out appliances or cabinets, can easily put you in the hole financially. Luckily, this is one of the upgrades you don't have to break the bank for.
Many builder grade homes come with cheap and unsightly flush-mount dome lights. You don't need major electrical chops to swap them out for prettier alternatives available in a host of more attractive options. Swapping out the generic ones makes a big difference, and these are among the cheapest of light fixture options.
Once you've swapped out built-in flush mount lights, consider larger statement pieces like an overhead pendant light or a chandelier. Big box and home design stores boast plenty of options, but they ain't cheap. Shop around, checking sales and more affordable home goods stores. Better yet, hit up your local thrift stores where you can find looks that fit any style for way less. Consider looking on places like Etsy and eBay for specific style chandeliers and pendant lights, which you'll often find for a fraction of the price.
You don't need an electrician to swap out kitchen lighting
It's not all about the overhead light. The thrift store is another place to scour for unique floor, table, and small countertop lamps that add oversized charm with a smaller price tag. Consider sourcing small countertop lamps or floor lamps from flea markets or yard sales. These are one of the cheapest lighting options that also instantly cozy-up and add a certain 2000s Nancy Myers charm to your kitchen.
And don't forget about the subtle light sources, specifically in a kitchen, and consider under counter lighting in particular. These come in the form of strip lights that fix to the underside of your upper cabinets, lighting up the otherwise dark zone below and shedding light on your countertops. When you need a little extra illumination, these can be the answer and often don't include any electrical work whatsoever. Look for inexpensive options that you can attach yourself, no messing with wiring required. There are many incredibly inexpensive renter- and DIY-friendly wireless options that simply recharge and magnetically stick onto surfaces, like these Aveva under cabinet lights.
Finally, don't forget about working with what you already have. Got a jarring overhead light that shines way too bright and totally kills the ambiance? You don't have to chop veggies in the dark, but simply swapping out a lightbulb for one with a warmer or dimmer glow (or if it's a multi-bulbed chandelier, just unscrewing a couple) can go a long way.