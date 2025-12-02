The Best Way To Upgrade Your Kitchen Lighting On A Tight Budget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Lighting is one of those things you may take for granted in your home, until you change it up. Anyone who's ever had to function under the glare of a harsh fluorescent light knows the stark difference good lighting makes — including in your kitchen, the heart of the home. This is one of those things that you likely have some control over, even as a renter. Kitchen renos, even just changing a countertop or backsplash, much less swapping out appliances or cabinets, can easily put you in the hole financially. Luckily, this is one of the upgrades you don't have to break the bank for.

Many builder grade homes come with cheap and unsightly flush-mount dome lights. You don't need major electrical chops to swap them out for prettier alternatives available in a host of more attractive options. Swapping out the generic ones makes a big difference, and these are among the cheapest of light fixture options.

Once you've swapped out built-in flush mount lights, consider larger statement pieces like an overhead pendant light or a chandelier. Big box and home design stores boast plenty of options, but they ain't cheap. Shop around, checking sales and more affordable home goods stores. Better yet, hit up your local thrift stores where you can find looks that fit any style for way less. Consider looking on places like Etsy and eBay for specific style chandeliers and pendant lights, which you'll often find for a fraction of the price.